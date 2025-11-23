Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Remarkable discovery triples value of wood grain bass guitar linked to Queen

The grain-matching technique also revealed its appearance in Queen’s 1986 video for their top 20 hit, ‘Friends Will Be Friends’

Rod Minchin
Sunday 23 November 2025 05:48 EST
Auctioneer Luke Hobbs with John Entwistle’s Warwick Buzzard bass guitar (Gardiner Houlgate/PA)
The auction value of a bass guitar once owned by The Who’s John Entwistle has dramatically tripled, following a remarkable discovery linking it to Queen’s John Deacon.

Initially forecast to fetch £10,000, the 1986 Warwick Buzzard is now estimated to sell for between £20,000 and £40,000.

This significant increase comes after a meticulous analysis of the instrument’s distinctive wood grain. Experts confirmed it was the very same bass played by Queen’s John Deacon during their iconic 1986 Montreux Pop Festival performance.

The grain-matching technique also revealed its appearance in Queen’s 1986 video for their top 20 hit, ‘Friends Will Be Friends’.

Auctioneer Luke Hobbs with John Entwistle’s Warwick Buzzard bass guitar (Gardiner Houlgate/PA)
The bass guitar is now thought to have been lent to Queen by Entwistle.

When auctioned in 2003 by Sotherby’s after Entwistle’s death, the Warwick Buzzard sold for £3,500.

However, at the time auctioneers were unaware of the Queen connection and the fact the bass has subsequently been shown to be one of a small number of prototypes.

It will be auctioned on December 2 at Gardiner Houlgate in Wiltshire.

Auctioneer Luke Hobbs said: “Bass guitars generally aren’t seen as being as cool as regular guitars so tend to attract lower prices.

The unique wood grain on the Warwick Buzzard bass has proven the link to John Deacon and Queen (Gardiner Houlgate/PA)
“However, this instrument with its history with The Who – and now Queen – is pretty special.

“These were both huge British bands with international followings so we’re expecting considerable interest.

“The wood grain of a guitar is like a fingerprint so thank goodness the bass wasn’t painted.

“If it had been, the current owners probably wouldn’t have been able to prove the connection to Queen.

“I’m a Queen fan and the 1986 Montreux Pop Festival was one of their highpoints. They were at the peak of their powers and had just released their classic album A Kind Of Magic.”

Originally designed in collaboration with Entwistle, the Warwick Buzzard bass is among the most distinctive and innovative instruments produced by the German manufacturer.

It became a regular feature of Entwistle’s later years with The Who.

