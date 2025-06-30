Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Prodigy have received overwhelming praise for their set on Glastonbury Festival’s closing night.

On Sunday (29 June), the group paid a heartfelt tribute to frontman and founder Keith Flint, who died in 2019, with a special edition of their hit “Firestarter” remixed with Flint’s voice.

It marked the first time the band has performed at the Worthy Farm music festival since 2009, having first performed there in 1995 at the peak of their commercial success.

Performing on the festival’s Other stage, The Prodigy, led by Maxim (Keith Andrew Palmer) alongside musicians Liam Howlett, Rob Holliday and Leo Crabtree, stunned viewers and festivalgoers with their high-energy set covering decades of hits including “Omen”, “Light Up the Sky”, and the controversial “Smack My B***”.

“The Prodigy. One of the most electrifying, unhinged and incredible bands I’ve ever seen live,” wrote one fan on X/Twitter. “This return to Glastonbury is off the charts. That’s what a festival headliner looks like.”

“If you’ve never seen Prodigy live, you can only begin to imagine the raw energy they bring,” commented another. “Pure rave, meets punk, meets electronic music, bringing it all together. Paying tribute to Keith, holding his energy. Is there anything even close to them?”

“The Prodigy are actually insane,” said one impressed viewer. “Possibly the best thing all weekend at Glastonbury. Absolutely incredible!”

Fans praised Maxim as one person posted: “Maxim of The Prodigy is 58 years old and currently smashing the sh*t out of Glastonbury!”

open image in gallery Maxim paid tribute to Keith Flint during the band’s headlining set ( Getty )

The singer told the crowd: “This is the fourth time we have played this festival. There are supposed to be five of us, but six years ago, we lost our brother. This show tonight is dedicated to Mr F***ing Flint. This is his night!”

“Ridiculous to think that this burning ball of fury and energy has been extinguished,” wrote one fan alongside a picture of Flint. “Keith Flint lit a fire under British dance music that burns long after he’s gone. His brothers up on stage at Glastonbury doing the great man justice.”

open image in gallery Keith Flint in The Prodigy's video for 'Firestarter' ( YouTube/screengrab )

Flint died in 2019, aged 49. The vocalist, musician and dancer was found dead at his home in Dunmow, Essex.

At the time the electronic group confirmed the death in a statement, reading: "It is with deepest shock and sadness that we can confirm the death of our brother and best friend Keith Flint. A true pioneer, innovator and legend. He will be forever missed. We thank you for respecting the privacy of all concerned at this time."