Glastonbury Festival founder Sir Michael Eavis stated that those who disagree with the event's political leanings "can go somewhere else."

His remarks came as the iconic festival opened its gates on Wednesday morning, with Sir Michael, 89, and his daughter, organiser Emily Eavis, seen counting down and cheering as a brass band played.

The festival has long been characterised by its strong political undercurrent, with dedicated stages such as Left Field and Green Fields’ Speakers Forum regularly hosting politicians, pundits, and celebrities to discuss a wide array of topics, from feminism to fascism.

Asked by the Glastonbury Free Press, the festival’s resident newspaper, if the event still stands for something, Sir Michael was unequivocal.

"Oh heaven’s above, yes, of course it does," he stated. "And I think the people that come here are into all those things. People that don’t agree with the politics of the event can go somewhere else!"

Despite using a wheelchair to navigate the festival in recent years, Sir Michael expressed his enduring enthusiasm for the five-day celebration of performing arts and music, admitting he still gets "really excited," even if he can "no longer run around like I used to."

open image in gallery Organiser Emily Eavis and her father, co-founder Sir Michael Eavis, open the gates on the first day of the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm

He told the paper: “I still take a lot of pleasure from all of it. I’m enjoying every day.

“And Emily is doing so well. I’m just feeling really safe with the show being in her hands.”

Former Match Of The Day presenter Gary Lineker, who left the BBC One show last month, will be speaking at Silver Hayes’s The Information on Saturday for a panel titled “Standing Up For ‘Getting Along’ In A World That’s Being Pushed Apart”.

He told the paper: “It’s basically along the lines of: everything is done to try and divide us, and I think if people can pull together – because I think most of us are decent human beings – then just a bit more kindness in the world would go a long way at the moment.”

This year’s event will see headline performances from British rock/pop band The 1975, veteran singer Neil Young and his band the Chrome Hearts, and US pop star Olivia Rodrigo.

One of the more controversial acts performing is Irish rap trio Kneecap, who have been in the headlines recently after one of their members was charged with a terror offence. Emily Eavis however backed Kneecap and said the band would remain on the line-up.

Before the festival, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said it would not be “appropriate” for them to perform their slot, taking place on the West Holts Stage at 4pm on Saturday.

open image in gallery Kneecap’s Liam Og O Hannaidh leaves Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London, through a crowd of supporters after he appeared charged with a terrorism offence (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Rapper Liam Og O hAnnaidh was charged for allegedly displaying a flag in support of proscribed terrorist organisation Hezbollah at a gig in London in November last year.

Last week, the 27-year-old, who performs under the stage name Mo Chara, was cheered by hundreds of supporters as he arrived with bandmates Naoise O Caireallain and JJ O Dochartaigh at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in “Free Mo Chara” T-shirts.

He was released on unconditional bail until his next hearing at the same court on August 20.

Performing in the coveted Sunday teatime legends slot this year is Sir Rod Stewart, who previously said he will be joined by his former Faces band member Ronnie Wood, as well as some other guests.

His performance is to come after the Maggie May singer postponed a string of concerts in the US, due to take place this month, while he recovered from flu.

Festivalgoers experienced lashings of rain when they arrived to Pilton on Thursday morning, but the rest of the day should be “largely pleasant”, according to the Met Office.

open image in gallery Revellers arrive at the Glastonbury Festival during a rain shower, at Worthy Farm

Spokesman Stephen Dixon told the PA news agency: “It’ll be largely sunny in Glastonbury today, once initial cloud moves to the east later this morning.

“Temperatures are likely to peak in the low 20s in what will be a largely pleasant day for many.

“There is a chance of some showers crossing over the area overnight into Friday, though this will clear by the morning.

“Friday should start relatively sunny, with temperatures reaching into the mid-20s. However, there will be a touch more cloud later in the day and into the evening.”

Earlier in the month, in an appearance on the Sidetracked podcast, Emily Eavis outlined the changes that have been made to this year’s festival and said music area Shangri-La is “going full trees and green space” which is “completely the opposite to anything they’ve done in the past”.

She also said the festival, which has capacity for 210,000 people, has sold “a few thousand less tickets” this year in a bid to avoid overcrowding.

open image in gallery Acrobats and circus performers taking part in the opening ceremony in the Pyramid Arena during the Glastonbury Festival

Among the acts expected to draw large crowds this year is alternative pop star Charli XCX, who will perform songs from her genre-defining sixth studio album Brat.

She is performing on Saturday night on the Other Stage, 15 minutes before the West Holts stage is graced by US rapper Doechii, another artist who has exploded in popularity in the last year.

Other performers include Irish singer CMAT, Prada singer Raye, US musician Brandi Carlile, Nile Rodgers and Chic, hip-hop star Loyle Carner, US pop star Gracie Abrams, indie outfit Wet Leg, Mercury Prize-winning jazz quintet Ezra Collective, US rapper Denzel Curry, and rising star Lola Young.

The line-up also features a number of acts listed as TBA, as well as a mysterious act called Patchwork, who will take to the Pyramid Stage on Saturday.

This year, the BBC will provide livestreams of the five main stages – Pyramid, Other, West Holts, Woodsies and The Park.