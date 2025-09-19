Ed Sheeran achieves prestigious record after release of new album

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ed Sheeran has scored a record-equalling ninth number one album this week.

His new album, Play, soared to the top of the charts after release last Friday.

He has now matched British greats Bob Dylan, Take That and Stereophonics on the list of artists with the most UK number 1 albums ever, according to the Official Charts Company.

Sheeran also went to number with last year’s +-=÷X (Tour Collection), after both his album named – and Autumn Variations also took the top spot in 2023.

These followed + in 2011, X in 2014, ÷ in 2017, No.6 Collaborations Project in 2019 as well as 2021’s =.

In third position in the albums chart this week is another new entry – That’s Showbiz Baby! by former Little Mix singer Jade, which is also the best-selling album of the past seven days in independent UK record shops.

Sabrina Carpenter’s Man’s Best Friend is in second place, while fourth and fifth place are taken by American duo Twenty One Pilots with Breach and Sophie Ellis-Bexter’s Perimenopop respectively.

It marks Ellis-Bextor’s sixth top 10 album overall, after she first burst onto the music scene with 2001 debut Read My Lips.

Ellis-Bextor said: “I’m all about making people feel part of the party. This album’s called Perimenopop, but I think everybody can sometimes feel like they need to flip the script on the gloomy.

“It’s an album designed to put a little bit of a spring in your step, and it’s so nice to have done it with such a lovely, extraordinary, wise, interesting and rich community.”

Fictional K-pop band Huntr/x topped the singles chart for a seventh week with their smash hit song Golden, which features in the Netflix animated musical fantasy film KPop Demon Hunters.

Two other songs from the film also make the top five – Saja Boys’ anthems Soda Pop at number three, and Your Idol at five.

Olivia Dean’s Man I Need takes second place in the chart, while her track Nice To Each Other also jumps two places this week to number six.

Carpenter also has three more of her tracks, Tears (four), Manchild (eight) and When Did You Get Hot? (nine) in the top 10.