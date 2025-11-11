Boy George makes Culture Club revelation about ‘memorable’ Tracey Emin

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Singer Boy George has revealed acclaimed artist Dame Tracey Emin was in 'early rehearsals' with 1980s band Culture Club.

The 64-year-old said Emin, known for her headline-grabbing 1990s works Everyone I Have Ever Slept With and My Bed, later decided band life “wasn’t for her”.

Boy George told the BBC: “I knew Tracey when she was 14, and in fact, it was at a Bowie gig that I met her again years later, when she became Tracey Emin.

“I knew her as Tracey from Margate. So when I went to see David Bowie at the Hanover Grand I went backstage, and he goes, ‘Have you met the artist, Tracey Emin?’ And he was introducing me to Tracey and I was like, ‘Oh, my God, you’re Tracey Emin?’

“It was a real light bulb moment, because I knew her when she was a kid. So that’s how I was introduced to her by David Bowie. I was very impressed.”

He added: “She was at sort of early rehearsals (with Culture Club), because in those days it was post punk, there was a lot of, ‘Oh, I can learn to play bass in three months, or I can learn this’. It’s very like impromptu, but she decided it wasn’t for her.”

The Culture Club has sold 150 million records worldwide ( 2022 Invision )

Envisaging the impact she would have made in the band, he said: “It would have been great, but still, she’s done well without us.”

Asked if she was any good, he said: “Oh, brilliant. I mean, she’s always been amazing. She’s always been like this… you never forgot her.

“She’s one of those people that, even when I met her, I met her when she was 14, and she was memorable even from then.”

Boy George, real name George Alan O’Dowd, formed Culture Club with bass player Mikey Craig, drummer Jon Moss, and guitar and keyboards player Roy Hay in the early 1980s.

The new wave band has sold more than 150 million records worldwide and are best known for hits such as Do You Really Want To Hurt Me and Karma Chameleon.

Dame Tracey, who was given a damehood for her services to art in 2024, studied painting at the Royal College of Art in London during her early years and was nominated for the prestigious Turner Prize in 1999.

She has become known for her autobiographical and confessional artwork and her art installation, My Bed, featuring an unmade bed covered in debris, sold for more than £2 million at auction.

In 2020, she was diagnosed with bladder cancer after discovering a tumour while working on a painting of a malignant lump, and underwent surgery which saw many of her reproductive organs removed and she was fitted with a stoma bag.

When attending Buckingham Palace to meet the King and Queen, Dame Tracey brought along her stoma sack in a Victoria Beckham-designed bag.