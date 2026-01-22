Rhode Island wants to finally ditch Mr. Potato Head from its license plates

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rhode Island lawmakers are seeking to remove Mr. Potato Head from the state’s speciality number plates, following toy giant Hasbro’s decision to relocate its head office from the smallest U.S. state to Boston.

The proposal, introduced earlier this month, would see the Rhode Island Division of Motor Vehicles stop offering the iconic character as an option for a specialty number plate.

Republican Rep. Brian Newberry, from North Smithfield, stated in an email that he filed the legislation due to the "untold economic harm and loss of tax revenue" that Hasbro’s departure would cause.

"There is no reason we should be advertising their products on our license plates," Newberry said. "It may seem trivial compared to many other things, but it’s a matter of self-respect."

open image in gallery Currently, the Mr. Potato Head number plate costs approximately $40 ( AP2000 )

Currently, the Mr. Potato Head number plate costs approximately $40, with half of that amount directly supporting the Rhode Island Community Food Bank. The plates, first issued in 2002 to commemorate the toy’s 50th anniversary, feature a small image of Mr. Potato Head holding a sign for the food bank and the slogan "help end hunger."

Kate MacDonald, spokesperson for the food bank, which has received nearly $60,000 over the years from the initiative, noted: "The license plate started at a time when Mr. Potato Head was all over the state and was having a moment. And while it has tapered off over the years, it’s been a steady way for people to contribute."

Hasbro, which also owns brands like Monopoly and My Little Pony, announced last year its move to Boston by the end of 2026, concluding nearly 70 years of operation in Pawtucket, Rhode Island. Mr. Potato Head, created in 1952, originally required children to supply their own vegetable for the facial features, before Hasbro acquired the brand and introduced a plastic potato body. Hasbro was contacted for comment.