Though flannel and pumpkin spice feel a world away from the heat wave currently taking over the US, Michaels is already diving into spooky season.

The craft store giant, which recently purchased the defunct Joann’s IP, has stocked its shelves with its “Summerween” collections, complete with cute ghost, witch, and other detective decor, four months before Halloween.

And not only that, customers will have the chance to purchase five unique “Summerween” collections. Currently in stores are the nostalgic “Sweet and Spooky” line featuring pink, sparkly decor and Mean Girls-inspired items like the “Boo Book” vase, and the more traditional “Trick or Treat” collection, full of classic ghost and pumpkin decorations.

Three more collections are set to launch soon: the dark and moody “Dead Regency” and cosmic-themed “Iridescent Moon” arrive July 25, while an Alice in Wonderland-inspired line debuts August 15.

The premature setups sparked lots of online chatter, including one TikTok showing off this year’s items.

open image in gallery Michaels has already released two of its five Halloween collections. ( Lucia Sloane/The Independent )

“Summer literally hasn't started yet,” one viewer noted about the clip posted on June 11, over a week before the official first day of summer on June 20.

Lots of people were also frightened by the preppy pink collection.

“I will die on this hill, BUT, pink is NOT Halloween!!! I said what I said. Lol,” one person wrote.

“Please, no more pink or sparkle or glitter…. Enough already. I want black and orange vintage style,” another begged.

Even Halloween enthusiasts weren’t happy to see the seasonal decor already in stock.

“This is way too early and way too bright... and I'm saying this as someone with a Halloween tattoo. It's still wrong,” someone wrote.

open image in gallery Michaels is rolling out five Summerween collections, including the nostalgic, pink-themed “Sweet and Spooky” line and the classic “Trick or Treat” collection. ( Getty Images )

“Can't do the bright colors. Morticia would not approve lol,” another referenced the beloved character from The Addams Family.

“They took the scariest holiday and made it foo foo. Next, Freddy's shirt will have blush and bashful stripes, and his hands [will be made] out of cupcakes. ,” they added.

One viewer even mourned the thought of their first Halloween without Joann.

“This is why I miss Joann. Their Halloween stuff was so good and none of it was pink,” they wrote.