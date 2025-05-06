Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

One of the latest – but hardly the least – critics to jump into the recent Star Wars fan pushback over Donald Trump is none other than Mark Hamill, who’s the original Luke Skywalker in the movie series.

Hamill weighed in on a White House social media post on “Star Wars Day,” May 4, featuring a super-muscled version of the president wielding a lightsaber from Star Wars.

“Happy May the 4th to all, including the Radical Left Lunatics who are fighting so hard to to bring Sith Lords, Murderers, Drug Lords, Dangerous Prisoners ... back into our Galaxy,” said the post. “You’re not the Rebellion — you’re the Empire. May the 4th be with you.”

The big blunder was that Trump was holding a red lightsaber, which just about everyone knows is the weapon used by the very same evil Sith lords named in the post and in the Star Wars movies – not the good guys.

Hamill flamed Trump for the goof-up, saying it “proved” Trump is “full of Sith.”

Hamill’s post on Bluesky triggered a parade of insulting Trump images, and a suggestion that he would better be represented by arch Star Wars villain Jabba the Hut.

Trump has yet to slap back at Hamill’s dig.

Hamill is no stranger to criticizing Trump. His attacks go back years to the president’s first administration, and he often uses a play on lines from Star Wars to attack Trump and his supporters.

At the Democratic National Convention last year, Hamill urged his followers in a TikTok video: “We're at a time in our history we're fighting against real evil, so I beg you, please, don't go to the orange side.”

He also fired off a stinging rebuke to a social media post of a family photo by the president’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, and husband, Jared Kushner, while the two were both White House aides in Trump’s first administration.

“The force is strong in my family,” the first daughter posted.

Hamill responded: “You misspelled ‘Fraud.’”