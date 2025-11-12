Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Darts sensation Luke Littler has revealed he would consider a stint on ITV’s I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!, provided the price is right.

The 18-year-old, who achieved global stardom following his unprecedented rise to become the youngest ever World Championship winner, could follow in the footsteps of his social media friend, Morgan Burtwistle, known as Angry Ginge, who is set to enter the jungle in 2025.

When asked about a potential appearance, Littler stated: "Erm maybe…If they come around for the right price. I might go over for a couple weeks."

Despite their close friendship, often showcased online, Littler playfully admitted he would vote for Burtwistle to endure the infamous eating trials.

Speaking at a press conference after his Grand Slam of Darts victory against Daryl Gurney, which saw him top his group and cruise into the knockouts, Littler added: "I think he’s going to do very well. I’ve known for a very long time. We’ll have to vote him on and see what he has to eat."

open image in gallery Luke Littler is friends with Angry Ginge, who will be appearing on I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! this year ( Action Images via Reuters )

Littler will not be involved in the ITV show this year after the full line-up was revealed earlier this week.

Angry Ginge is joined by a host of famous faces including Spandau Ballet bassist Martin Kemp and former Lionesses star Alex Scott.

For now, Littler is focusing on darts as he bids to defend the Grand Slam of Darts title he won for the first time last year.

Littler eased through his group by beating Karel Sedlacek, Connor Scutt and Gurney to reach the round of 16.

He will face Dutchman Wessel Nijman on Thursday for a place in the quarter-finals.

Littler is closing in on World No 1 Luke Humphries and will leapfrog his rival in the rankings if he goes all the way in Wolverhampton this week.