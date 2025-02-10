Louis Theroux will return to West Bank to interview Israeli settlers

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Louis Theroux is set to return to the Palestinian West Bank to meet Israeli settlers for a new BBC show.

The documentary makers said he wanted to give: “Insight into tribalism and the ways in which we can blind ourselves to the humanity of those around us” with the new project.

Theroux, 54, previously made a documentary called Ultra Zionists for the BBC in 2010. It was about those living in the contested territory.

The new show will be called Louis Theroux: The Settlers. In it, he will be talking to the people living there following the Israel-Hamas war.

Theroux said: “In 2010, I made a programme called The Ultra-Zionists that looked at the extreme end of the Israeli settler community in the West Bank.

“Since then, those same extreme settlers are even more emboldened.

“I’m interested in ideologues and fundamentalists of all stripes. In going back to the West Bank, I wanted to see settler expansionism up close, and the human cost it entails.

“It’s a story specific to a time and a place and a region, but it’s also a universal insight into tribalism and the ways in which we can blind ourselves to the humanity of those around us.”

open image in gallery In the new documentary, Theroux will embed himself in the West Bank ( PA Wire )

In this new documentary, Theroux will embed himself in the West Bank along with travelling throughout the area to learn more.

The BBC said he will also “discover” that the settlers “are already making plans to move into” the Gaza strip, where the fighting has seen more than 47,000 Palestinians killed.

Clare Sillery, head of commissioning at BBC Documentaries, said: “After more than 25 years of documentary making, Louis Theroux’s appetite for tackling difficult and complex subject matters remains completely undiminished.

“I look forward to him bringing his humanity and curiosity to this most challenging and timely of stories.”

The show is made by Theroux’s London-based production company Mindhouse production for BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

The 15-months of fighting between the militant group Hamas, a proscribed terrorist group in the UK, and Israeli forces is currently paused, as a tenuous ceasefire deal is negotiated.

Violence has also surged in the West Bank throughout the war and there has recently been further outbreaks of clashes with an Israeli military operation in the north of the territory.

Israeli hostages captured during its attack on October 7 2023 are being released by Hamas in exchange for a pause in fighting, freedom for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners and a flood of humanitarian aid to war-battered Gaza.