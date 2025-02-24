Lauren Laverne says 6 Music comeback ‘feels fantastic’
Laverne stepped back from the breakfast show last year after her cancer diagnosis
Lauren Laverne today returned to BBC Radio 6 Music, taking over the mid-morning slot.
In August, the 46-year-old stepped back from her breakfast programme after she was diagnosed with cancer.
She announced in January that Nick Grimshaw would take over the breakfast slot and she would move to mid-mornings.
Kicking off her return at 10am on Monday, Laverne told Grimshaw: “It feels fantastic, I’ve been so excited, it’s … nervous energy (and) just excitement to get going.
“I’ve done a couple of run-through shows here, to remember how to press the buttons, etc.”
Before she returned, her friends sent her “good luck flowers”, Laverne wrote on Instagram on Sunday evening.
Grimshaw started his first breakfast show on Monday on 6 Music, saying he had been “overthinking”, and was “getting stressed out”.
In November, Laverne revealed that she had been given the “all clear” after being absent from her BBC work for around three months.
She takes over from former BBC Radio 6 Music mid-mornings host Mary Anne Hobbs, who is set to move to a new show in the spring.
Laverne has completed other projects following her treatment - such as recording for BBC Radio 4’s interview programme Desert island Discs, and BBC One talk show The One Show last year.