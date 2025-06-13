Kylie Minogue postpones string of concerts due to illness as singer issues statement
Singer Kylie Minogue has postponed several dates of her Tension Tour after “succumbing to a viral infection”.
In a statement, released on Friday (13 June), the 57-year-old said she would postpone her upcoming shows in Germany, Poland, Lithuania and Estonia due to her contracting laryngitis, an inflammation of the voice box.
The Padam Padam singer said: “Hi Lovers, as some of you may know, a week ago we finished the UK leg of The Tension Tour.
“I made it over the finish line (Yay) but unfortunately have succumbed to a viral infection (Hello laryngitis) I’ve tried my best to recover fast to start our next run of shows on Monday but I’m afraid it will take me some days to be well enough to get back on stage and perform my best for you.
“I’m so, SO sorry! I have no choice but to postpone the shows in Berlin, Lodz, Kaunas and Tallinn as scheduled.
“Please keep hold of your tickets, we’re doing our very best to reschedule the dates and will update you very soon on that.
“Thank you for understanding – you know I love you all. And I LOVE THIS SHOW! And I’ll miss you next week. And, I can’t wait to see you. Love Kylie xxx”.
In 2024, Tension II, a sequel to her 2023 studio album, saw Minogue secure her 10th number one on the UK albums chart.
