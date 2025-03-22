Jump to content
Comedian Katherine Ryan says cancer diagnosis is ‘not a battle’

Ellie Muir
Saturday 22 March 2025 10:55 EDT
Comments
Katherine Ryan, who has a skin melanoma
Katherine Ryan, who has a skin melanoma (Getty Images)
  • Comedian Katherine Ryan revealed her skin cancer diagnosis and clarified that it's "not a battle" as the melanoma was caught early and removed.
  • She stressed the importance of self-advocacy, having sought multiple opinions before having the mole removed despite initial assurances it wasn't cancerous.
  • Ryan emphasized the seriousness of melanoma, stating she could have faced dire consequences if she hadn't pushed for further examination.
  • She encouraged her followers to trust their instincts about health concerns and seek second opinions.
  • Ryan's experience highlights the statistic that a significant percentage of people cannot recognize melanoma signs, emphasizing the need for awareness and proactive skin checks.

