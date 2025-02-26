Real Housewife Karen Huger sentenced to at least one year in jail for DUI crash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Real Housewives of Potomac reality star Karen Huger was sentenced to two years in jail with one year mandatory Wednesday after being found guilty of driving while under the influence of alcohol in late 2024.

According to 7News Maryland, the 61-year-old was ordered into custody immediately and will also have to pay $2,900 in fines.

“Huger is at peace she is happy this part of the process is over," said David A Martella, a defense attorney for Huger said, per the outlet. "She’s very happy she’s gone through the recovery process of almost two months."

She was convicted on seven counts of DUI in December 2024 related to the March 2024 crash of her Maserati.

open image in gallery ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ star Karen Huger was sentenced to two years, one year mandatory on February 26 after being found guilty of drinking under the influence in December 2024 ( Getty Images )

In March 2024, a representative from the Montgomery County Police Department told TMZ that Huger had lost control of her car while driving “aggressively,” causing her to crash into a median — the space between opposing traffic lanes — as well as a crosswalk sign at an intersection. Huger’s car reportedly kept moving and struck a parking sign on the side of the road before it stopped completely.

Per the 7News report, Huger’s defense attorney urged the Montgomery County Circuit Court judge to “have some compassion” and argued “nobody lives a charmed life” on Wednesday. The attorney also claimed that Huger had sent an apology letter to three Montgomery police officers, thanking them for helping her after the crash.

According to Fox 5’s Bob Barnard, the judge told Huger she was “filled to the gills with alcohol” and took her previous four offenses into account when deciding her sentence.

“What are we waiting for the fifth before we sentence you to jail time?” the judge asked her, per Fox 5.

Huger’s husband Raymond was the only other person to testify at her sentencing besides her.

7News’ Jade Lawson reported that Huger’s sister was “heard letting out a big cry while Huger was signing probationary documents before being taken into custody.”

open image in gallery 7News Maryland reporter says Huger's sister cried watching her sign probationary documents after her sentencing ( X/JadeALawson )

The March 2024 DUI was a major point in season nine of Real Housewives of Potomac. However, Huger wasn’t allowed to go into much detail on the show as the investigation was still ongoing at the time.

The reality star was not present at the taping of the Real Housewives of Potomac three-part reunion special. In lieu of attending, Huger reportedly shared a pre-taped video with her fellow castmates to tell them she’s currently working on her alcohol consumption.

“This is very frightening, but I accept full responsibility for everything with my car accident. I don’t care about me right now. I care about my children; I care about my family. They’re so hurt,” she told the show’s producers and Bravo network.

Huger had checked into Beachside Recovery Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, in January.

Speaking to TMZ shortly after the crash, Huger said: “Thank you all for your prayers and well wishes during this very frightening experience. I am still in shock from last nights incident, but grateful to be alive today. With the passing of my Beloved Mother, Grief comes and goes in waves, and with Mothers Day approaching it has felt more like a tsunami.”

“Last night I met a girlfriend for dinner, we talked and brought up some very emotionally sensitive topics. I was crying on my way home and saw a car heading right for me. I swerved to avoid the head-on collision, hit the divider and then a tree,” she continued.

“I'm hurt, bruised up a bit, but so grateful I am alive! I did receive citations, one of which was unrelated to the incident which is understandable, but what was most surprising is that the car that almost hit me just drove away!

“I would like to stress, it’s important to understand your emotional state when driving and may this be a reminder to all to use their seatbelts, my Mother may be my Guardian Angel but the seatbelt saved my life,” Huger finished.