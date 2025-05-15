Likely human remains wash up near Taylor Swift’s holiday home, cops say
Police say a possible human leg bone was found Wednesday near Taylor Swift’s famous Rhode Island ‘Holiday House.’
Authorities in Rhode Island are investigating possible human remains found in the upscale Watch Hill neighborhood — just a short distance from Taylor Swift’s seaside mansion.
Westerly police said they responded Wednesday to a report of possible remains found on a beach path on Everett Avenue around 9:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found what appeared to be a human leg bone.
The remains were collected and transferred to the Rhode Island Medical Examiner’s Office for further analysis and identification.
“It was probably a couple football fields away from Taylor Swift’s house and the Ocean House,” resident Taylor Day told NBC 10. “I would never expect anything like that—especially not in Watch Hill.”
Westerly Police Chief Paul Gingerella said no foul play was suspected on Wednesday, but Day isn’t so sure.
“I would definitely disagree with that,” Day, who was driving past the area when investigators arrived, told NBC10. “I think finding a leg is very suspicious.”
Swift bought the 11,000-square-foot residence, which is nicknamed “Holiday House,” in 2013 for a whopping $17.75 million.
The “Bad Blood” singer hosted her Instagram-famous July 4 parties there from 2013 to 2016, with a guest list including celebrities such as Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid, and Swift’s then-boyfriend Calvin Harris.
Swift's 2020 album Folklore features the song "The Last Great American Dynasty," in which she draws parallels between herself and the home's former owner, Rebekah Harkness, for their shared experiences with public scrutiny.
Building permits from this year revealed that Swift, who is famously dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, is investing in a $1.7 expansion project for the home. This will include a kitchen makeover, an additional bedroom suite and more bathrooms.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments