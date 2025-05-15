Likely human remains wash up near Taylor Swift’s holiday home, cops say

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Authorities in Rhode Island are investigating possible human remains found in the upscale Watch Hill neighborhood — just a short distance from Taylor Swift’s seaside mansion.

Westerly police said they responded Wednesday to a report of possible remains found on a beach path on Everett Avenue around 9:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found what appeared to be a human leg bone.

The remains were collected and transferred to the Rhode Island Medical Examiner’s Office for further analysis and identification.

open image in gallery A possible human leg bone was found near Taylor Swift's Rhode Island mansion on Wednesday. ( Getty Images )

“It was probably a couple football fields away from Taylor Swift’s house and the Ocean House,” resident Taylor Day told NBC 10. “I would never expect anything like that—especially not in Watch Hill.”

Westerly Police Chief Paul Gingerella said no foul play was suspected on Wednesday, but Day isn’t so sure.

“I would definitely disagree with that,” Day, who was driving past the area when investigators arrived, told NBC10. “I think finding a leg is very suspicious.”

open image in gallery Swifties know the singer's RI home as "Holiday House," which inspired her 2020 song "The Last Great American Dynasty." Police do not suspect foul play in the case. ( Getty Images )

Swift bought the 11,000-square-foot residence, which is nicknamed “Holiday House,” in 2013 for a whopping $17.75 million.

The “Bad Blood” singer hosted her Instagram-famous July 4 parties there from 2013 to 2016, with a guest list including celebrities such as Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid, and Swift’s then-boyfriend Calvin Harris.

Swift's 2020 album Folklore features the song "The Last Great American Dynasty," in which she draws parallels between herself and the home's former owner, Rebekah Harkness, for their shared experiences with public scrutiny.

Building permits from this year revealed that Swift, who is famously dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, is investing in a $1.7 expansion project for the home. This will include a kitchen makeover, an additional bedroom suite and more bathrooms.