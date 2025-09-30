Win £100 worth of tickets to Henley Literary Festival with the Independent Culture newsletter
Here’s your chance to win one of four £100 ticket bundles to the Henley Literary Festival, the UK’s celebrated event for authors, talks and cultural highlights
We’re giving away four sets of tickets worth £100 each to this year’s Henley Literary Festival – and here’s how you can win.
Henley Literary Festival returns 3-12 October with more than 120 talks, performances and workshops across the town. It opens with Joanna Lumley, Gyles Brandreth and Elizabeth Day, with Graham Norton, John Cleese and Michael Palin also headlining.
Highlights span fiction, history, politics, food, sport and entertainment, with appearances from Ben Okri, Mary Beard, Mary Berry, Denise Lewis and Joanna Page.
For families, there’s Chris Smith, Laura Henry-Allain, Alexander Armstrong and Hugh Bonneville, who launches his debut children’s book during the Festival.
This competition is open exclusively to subscribers of the Independent Culture newsletter.
Delivered every Saturday, it’s your essential guide to the week in arts and culture – from the plays, galleries and exhibitions worth seeing to the TV show of the week, the best features, interviews and more.
To be in with a chance of winning, simply sign up to the Independent Culture newsletter before 8am on Saturday 4 October. Winners will be contacted on Monday 6 October to claim tickets for the second half of the festival subject to availability – see the full schedule here.
Sign up using the box at the top of this article, or click here, select the Culture tab, then Independent Culture, hit the ‘+’ sign, enter your email, and click ‘Sign up’.
You’ll then start receiving your weekly culture highlights – and your chance to win tickets to one of the UK’s most celebrated literary festivals.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments