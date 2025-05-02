Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Grand Theft Auto fans have been dealt a devastating blow after it was announced that the release date for the game’s highly anticipated sixth instalment has been delayed until next year.

The publisher of the popular franchise, Rockstar Games, revealed Friday that GTA 6 is now set to come out on May 26, 2026. Originally, the company had been pushing for a fall 2025 launch.

“We are very sorry that this is later than you expected. The interest and excitement surrounding a new Grand Theft Auto has been truly humbling for our entire team. We want to thank you for your support and your patience as we work to finish the game,” Rockstar said in a statement.

“With every game we have released, the goal has always been to try and exceed your expectations, and Grand Theft Auto VI is no exception. We hope you understand that we need this extra time to deliver at the level of quality you expect and deserve.”

It’s been 12 years since GTA 5 was released in September 2013, and nearly two years since the first official GTA 6 trailer was released.

The news has left fans reeling in disappointment, with many wondering how a delay could’ve happened given that the game has reportedly been in development since 2014.

‘GTA 6’ won’t be released until May 2026 ( The Independent )

“What could possibly be delaying a game that has been worked on for a decade?” one person questioned on X.

“Imagine being 14 in middle school playing gta 5, and now you’ll be 28 when gta 6 come out… if this isn’t ridiculous I don’t know what is,” a second noted.

A third similarly quipped: “I’m going to be a grandfather by the time GTA 6 comes out. I currently have no kids.”

“Disappointed but not surprised,” another acknowledged, while a second agreed: “Did anyone really believe it would make its 2025 release?”

GTA 6 will feature the game’s first female protagonist, Lucia, and will return to the fictional Vice City — the Miami-inspired locale first introduced in 2002’s Grand Theft Auto: Vice City.

It’s rumored to be based on the real-life criminals Bonnie and Clyde, according to someone familiar with the game’s development. In the opening shot of the first-look trailer, fans are given a good look at Lucia wearing a prison uniform, talking presumably to a parole officer.

Grand Theft Auto was first released as a computer game on Microsoft Windows in November 1997. The next month, it was released on PlayStation, followed by a Game Boy Color version in October 1999.

The fifth edition of the popular action-adventure video game is its best-selling sequel to date, with more than 200 million copies sold globally.