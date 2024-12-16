Grinch impersonator: ‘I eat raw onion for the character – I want Jim Carrey’s job’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A dedicated Grinch impersonator from Yorkshire who spends an hour getting into character and eats onions and sugar glass dreams of replacing his hero Jim Carrey in a new blockbuster film.

Ryan Swain, 34, an entertainer and DJ, from Malton, North Yorkshire, was first captivated by the green, Christmas-hating Grinch in his childhood after reading the Dr Seuss book and growing affectionate for the “phenomenal character”.

The 2000 hit comedy film How The Grinch Stole Christmas also became a love of Ryan’s, who has been a life-long fan of actor Carrey and found similarities between their mannerisms and “zany” nature in his personal life.

He said it would be a “dream come true” to step into the role if a sequel to the blockbuster went into production and Carrey was unavailable.

Last Christmas, Ryan donned the Grinch outfit for the first time during a winter wonderland event in York, finding he could slip into the character “very quickly”, and this year he has been voluntarily visiting hospitals, care homes and community centres in his furry, viridescent garb – which takes an hour to pull together.

open image in gallery Ryan is an entertainer (Andrew Ball Fp Photography/PA Real Life)

Unlike the character he plays, Ryan loves Christmas and has adorned his home with Grinch-themed decorations much to the delight of his fiancee, Sam Cook, 40, who is expecting a “little baby Who” in April, and their three young children from previous relationships.

“I want to be the most authentic tribute to the Grinch – I want to do Dr Seuss proud, I want to do Jim Carrey proud,” Ryan, who also runs a skateboarding school for young people, told PA Real Life.

“You don’t realise the enormity of the character until you step into his shoes and it’s so popular with all age groups and all generations.

open image in gallery Ryan and Sam are expecting a ‘little baby Who’ in April (Collect/PA Real Life)

“I try to bring Christmas cheer instead of Christmas sneer.”

Ryan said his admiration of the Grinch and Dr Seuss began in his childhood.

“The Grinch is a phenomenal character,” he said.

“When I was younger, I always read the book and I’ve always liked the Dr Seuss books, I’ve been a fan since I was a little boy.

“He’s very clever and I like the fact they’re not just stories, there’s poetry involved with it and it captivates people’s imagination and it has done that with me and the Grinch.”

Ryan said the 2000 film starring Carrey is his favourite Christmas movie.

“I’ve always been a massive fan of both Jim Carrey and the Grinch – it’s definitely top of the list of my favourite Christmas films,” he said.

open image in gallery Ryan said it is a ‘gift’ to bring smiles and laughter to others with his character (Collect/PA Real Life)

“If there was ever an opportunity which arose, if they brought out a second film and needed someone for it, I’d be very happy to step in and fill that role one day – that would be a dream come true.”

In a recent interview with Comicbook.com, Carrey suggested he would be open to reprising the role for a sequel when asked what character he would love the opportunity to play again – but only on the condition changes were made to his costume and make-up, which he said were uncomfortable.

Even though Ryan has been a fan for decades, he only started portraying the Grinch last year when organisers of a winter wonderland event in York were looking for someone to play the character.

“Over the years of performing and entertaining, I’ve gained quite a reputation of a resemblance to Jim Carrey,” he said.

“Everyone says I remind them of a younger version of him and I knew how to slip into that character very quickly.

“It just took off from there.”

This year, Ryan has stepped back into the Grinch’s shoes with voluntary visits to hospitals, care homes and community centres – joined and supported by his fiancee, Sam.

open image in gallery The Grinch outside York Hospital (Collect/PA Real Life)

“The aim is to try and play the character down a little bit, so he’s still very over the top and funny but he comes across very friendly and warm to everybody around him,” Ryan said.

“It’s just about trying to give something back, not just to the community, but to other people who are less fortunate.

“At this time of year, I feel like everybody is focused on the cheerful elements of Christmas and I don’t think people are necessarily thinking of those who are in a different position.

“There’s a lot of sadness around Christmas time, there’s a lot of loneliness.

open image in gallery Ryan has been visiting hospitals as the Grinch this year (Collect/PA Real Life)

“That character, as grumpy as he’s portrayed to be, he’s also hilariously funny and he raises a lot of smiles and a lot of laughs.”

Ryan feels it is “really important” to get his portrayal of the Grinch just right – and he takes more than an hour to get into his costume.

“It goes from prosthetics, to make-up, to contact lenses, to getting suited up, the costume – it’s very time-consuming,” he said.

open image in gallery Ryan’s favourite Christmas film is How the Grinch Stole Christmas (Collect/PA Real Life)

“I really want to bring this character to life and put my own spin on it, but I really want it to be authentic, where people are like ‘wow’.”

He said the majority of his jokes and gags are improvised, although he aims to keep his impressions as authentic to the movie as he can.

“When I’m in character, I usually personalise what’s around me – families, people, businesses,” he said.

Some of Ryan’s more extreme gags include chomping down on an onion and breathing in the faces of those around him or eating edible sugar glass to emulate the Grinch.

open image in gallery One of Ryan’s gags includes chomping down on an onion and breathing in the faces of those around him (CF Photography/PA Real Life)

The character has also crept into Ryan’s personal life, saying he feels he is also “a bit zany” with similar mannerisms and quirks.

“It’s just part of my life, it’s a way of channelling my energy and the way that I am into something positive, making people laugh and smile,” he said.

Ryan and Sam are celebrating in style this Christmas with Grinch-themed decorations including a bending Christmas tree – much to the delight of their children.

“Our Christmas decorations at home are all very Grinchy, everything is Grinchy and it’s all good fun,” Ryan said.

“Sam comes along to visits with me, she volunteers and gets involved, she’s really supportive.”

open image in gallery Ryan visits community centres and hospitals voluntarily to spread Christmas cheer (Collect/PA Real Life)

Ryan feels it is “a gift” to be able to make people smile and laugh with the character.

“I’m very blessed to be fortunate enough to be able to have that engagement with people,” he said.

“In this day and age, I think it’s incredibly hard to engage with people so to be able to go out there and have that effect on people is a nice sensation, it’s a good feeling.

“I don’t intend on stopping anytime soon.”