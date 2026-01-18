Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thousands of fans, friends, and family converged on San Francisco’s Civic Center on Saturday to pay tribute to Bob Weir, the revered guitarist and co-founder of the legendary Grateful Dead, who passed away last week at the age of 78.

The public memorial saw an eclectic gathering, from music icons Joan Baez and John Mayer speaking on a makeshift stage, to a spiritual opening by four Buddhist monks offering a prayer in Tibetan. Mourners laid long-stemmed red roses at an altar adorned with photographs and candles, penning heartfelt notes expressing their love and gratitude for his musical journey.

Many messages included poignant requests for Weir to greet fellow founding members, singer-guitarist Jerry Garcia, who died in 1995, and bass guitarist Phil Lesh, who passed in 2024. The sentiment was echoed by attendees like Ruthie Garcia, a fan since 1989 with no relation to Jerry, who stated: "I’m here to celebrate Bob Weir. Celebrating him and helping him go home."

open image in gallery Joan Baez and John Mayer spoke on a makeshift stage in front of the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium after four Buddhist monks opened the event with a prayer ( AP )

The celebration drew a vibrant cross-section of fans, from those sporting traditional dreadlocks and tie-dye, some relying on walkers, to young couples and men in their twenties. One father brought his six-year-old son, keen to impart a love for live music and the close-knit Deadhead community to the next generation.

A native of the Bay Area, Weir joined the Grateful Dead – then known as the Warlocks – in San Francisco in 1965 at just 17. He was instrumental in writing or co-writing and performing lead vocals on iconic Dead tracks such as 'Sugar Magnolia,' 'One More Saturday Night,' and 'Mexicali Blues.' While often seen as less bohemian than his bandmates, he later adopted a long beard, akin to Garcia’s. The Grateful Dead’s distinctive sound, a fusion of blues, jazz, country, folk, and psychedelia, was characterised by extensive improvisational jams, attracting a devoted following of 'Deadheads' who toured with the band. The group continued for decades after Garcia’s death, evolving into Dead & Company, featuring John Mayer.

open image in gallery Sarah Black holds a rose while attending a public memorial for Grateful Dead guitarist Bob Weir ( AP )

Darla Sagos, who travelled from Seattle for the memorial, noted something wrong with Weir’s declining health after Dead & Company’s San Francisco gigs last summer. "We were hoping that everything was OK and that we were going to get more music from him," she shared. "But we will continue the music, with all of us and everyone that’s going to be playing it." Sagos and her husband, Adam, plan to ensure their one-year-old grandson grows up immersed in the music.

Weir’s passing on January 10 was announced via his Instagram account, confirming he had overcome cancer but succumbed to underlying lung issues. He is survived by his wife and two daughters, who were present at Saturday’s event. His daughter, Monet Weir, described his death as sudden and unexpected, adding that her father had always hoped the music and legacy of the Dead would endure beyond him. "American music, he believed, could unite," she said, concluding with a poignant message: "The show must go on."