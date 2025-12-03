Beloved series Gilmore Girls has exciting announcement involving Lauren Graham
A new book promising an intimate look into the beloved series “Gilmore Girls” is set to be co-written by the show's creator, Amy Sherman-Palladino, and its star, Lauren Graham.
This collaboration marks a significant event for fans, following years of various “Gilmore Girls”-inspired publications.
Celadon Books, a division of Macmillan Publishers, announced on Wednesday that the as-yet-untitled work is slated for release in autumn 2027.
Readers can anticipate "sharp wit, personal reflection, and never-before-shared stories" as Graham, who played single mother Lorelai Gilmore, and Sherman-Palladino delve into the dramedy set in the fictional town of Stars Hollow, Connecticut, also featuring Alexis Bledel as Rory.
Graham expressed her enthusiasm, stating: "I’m thrilled to collaborate with Amy to bring readers all our stories of the special years we spent filming Gilmore Girls, the first and second time!"
Sherman-Palladino, who departed the series after its sixth season before returning for the 2016 Netflix revival, echoed the sentiment. She remarked, "I would jump at any chance to collaborate with Lauren Graham. On anything. Be it a boozy broads lunch at Joe Allen’s, or writing an actual book, the answer will always be ‘yes.’ I find myself wanting to be permanently linked to her side forever."
Both have previously contributed to “Gilmore Girls” literature; Graham penned the essay collection Talking as Fast as I Can in 2016, while Sherman-Palladino provided a foreword for Kelly Bishop's The Third Gilmore Girl last year.
The show ran for seven seasons between 2000 and 2007 and has since developed a cult following, celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.
Asked which storyline it “was a little hard for you to get behind”, Graham told the Call Her Daddy podcast it was a plot that fans didn’t enjoy either.
“There’s a year when Alexis [Bledel] and I — Rory and Lorelai — are in a fight for a long time and we would talk about it, and Amy [Sherman-Palladino, creator] was like, ‘You know you can’t do a show for this long and not have conflict,'” she recalled.