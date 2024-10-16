First trailer for Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl sees old enemy return

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The first teaser trailer for Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl has been released which sees the iconic duo encounter their old foe again, the villainous penguin Feathers McGraw.

The new film from Aardman Animations, set to premiere on BBC One and BBC iPlayer this Christmas, represents the first feature-length outing for the characters since since The Curse of the Were-Rabbit in 2005.

It will also mark the first time that Wallace and Gromit have come up against McGraw since The Wrong Trousers, where the bird used Wallace’s tech to pull of an ambitious diamond heist.

The new film sees the Wigan based inventor and his his pre-programmed smart gnome, Norbot become the main suspects in a crimewave where goods are being stolen from gardens from across the region.

With Wallace proclaiming his innocence and Gromit doing everything he can to investigate the matter, it soon becomes apparent that to them that McGraw, who was imprisoned in a zoo at the end of The Wrong Trousers , is the mastermind behind the wrongdoing.

The film will see Ben Whitehead return as Wallace, with other voice talent coming from Peter Kay, Lauren Patel, Diane Morgan, Adjoa Andoh and Lenny Henry.

Nick Park, who has worked on every single Wallace and Gromit film since their 1989 debut A Grand Day Out, will be co-directing along with Merlin Crossignham.

Speaking at Deadline’s Contenders London event on 12 October, executive producer Carla Shelley gave fans a hint at what they could expect from the new film.

“I think we’re going to make everybody cry,” she said. “We’re going to surprise everybody and make you laugh as well. It’s really emotional. That’s what’s at the heart of it.”

Park, who also appeared at the event added: ”The idea of McGraw coming back in was a slightly later breaking idea. Just machines going wrong seemed a bit normal. We needed something with a bit more bite, and someone with an actual clear, sinister motive.

“Feathers McGraw was obviously the perfect candidate, having sat in jail for 30 years, languishing, thinking of nothing but revenge. It seemed like the perfect motivation for a villain.”

At the time of writing no official premiere date has been announced for the film by the BBC but it will be available globally on Netflix from 3 January.