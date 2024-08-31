Support truly

Watch live as Jude Law and Nicholas Hoult arrive at the Venice Film Festival with The Order, a crime thriller screening in competition on Saturday 31 August.

The festival marks the start of the awards season and regularly throws up big favourites for the Oscars.

Eight of the past 12 best director awards at the Oscars went to films that debuted at Venice, while Emma Stone won the best actress Oscar this year for a film, Poor Things, that premiered on the lido.

The event also draws a multitude of stars, with Brad Pitt, George Clooney, Lady Gaga, Joaquin Phoenix, Angelina Jolie, Daniel Craig, Nicole Kidman, Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Jenna Ortega, Tilda Swinton and Adrien Brody all expected to attend.

There are several categories making up the official selection of films shown, the top being those competing for the coveted Golden Lion award.

Law’s and hoult’s film, The Order, directed by Justin Kurzel, is one of 21 titles in the running.