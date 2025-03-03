Emilia Perez star responds to Mexican people offended by film

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Zoe Saldana has issued an apology to Mexican people who were offended by the film Emilia Perez, following her first Oscar win.

The 46-year-old actress secured the Academy Award for best supporting actress for her portrayal of Rita, a lawyer who aids a Mexican drug lord in transitioning genders, in the Spanish-language film.

During the backstage Q&A at the Oscars ceremony, Saldana addressed a journalist from a Mexican news outlet who said that the film's subject matter was "really hurtful for us Mexicans" given the country's central role in the narrative.

Saldana responded: "First of all, I’m very, very sorry that you and so many Mexicans felt offended... That was never our intention, we spoke and we came from a place of love and I will stand by that."

She also contested the notion that Mexico was the film's focal point.

"I don’t share your opinion,” she told the journaist.

“For me, the heart of this movie was not Mexico, we weren’t making a film about a country, we were making a film about four women."

The characters “could have been Russian, could have been Dominican, could have been black from Detroit, could have been from Israel, could have been from Gaza”, she said.

“And these women are still very universal women that are struggling every day, that (are) trying to survive systemic oppression and trying to find their most authentic voices.

“So I will stand by that but I’m also always open to sit down with all of my Mexican brothers and sisters, and with love and respect, having a great conversation on how Emilia could have been done better.

“I have no problem, I welcome it.”

Zoe Saldana accepts her Oscar

Jacques Audiard's musical, which entered the Oscars race with a leading 13 nominations, has faced backlash regarding its stars and subject matter.

The production has drawn criticism for its portrayal of Mexican culture. The controversy deepened after leading actress Karla Sofia Gascon apologised for past social media posts.

Following the resurfacing of the tweets, Gascon issued an apology while also asserting that she had not been “racist” in her posts.

During a tearful acceptance speech at the Oscars, Saldana said: “My grandmother came to this country in 1961. I am a proud child of immigrant parents with dreams and dignity and hard-working hands.

“The fact that I’m getting an award for a role where I got to sing and speak in Spanish, my grandmother, if she were here, she would be so delighted. This is for my grandmother.”

She also thanked Audiard for “being so curious about these women to tell these stories”.