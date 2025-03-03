Why these Oscar winners nearly missed the ceremony

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An Iranian film won the animated short Oscar despite its directors nearly missing the ceremony due to visa issues.

Co-directors Hossein Molayemi and Shirin Sohani accepted the award on the night after “In The Shadow Of The Cypress” took home the category.

“Believe me or not, three hours ago our plane landed in LA,” said Molayemi, to gasps from the audience.

“It’s a miracle and speaking in front of this expectant audience is very hard for us.

“Until yesterday we hadn’t even obtained our visa and we were totally disappointed and now we are standing here with this statuette in our hands.

open image in gallery Shirin Sohani, left, and Hossein Molayemi

“Also, just the fact that we managed to make this film under the extraordinary circumstances of our country is a miracle.

“Yes, if we persevere and remain faithful, miracles do happen.”

The BBC reported that it had offered the directors the use of their LA office to get changed after they ran out of time to get to their hotel.

Molayemi continued: “We are going to dedicate our film and this precious award to all those who are still fighting their inner and outer battles heroically, and nobody knows about that. Especially to our fellow Iranians who are still suffering.

“We are so grateful to the Academy and all those who supported us in this long journey, especially our families. Thank you very much indeed.”

American actors Adrien Brody and Mikey Madison were among the big winners on the night - with Anora leading the pack with five wins.

Madison, 25, beat Hollywood stalwart Demi Moore to take home the best actress gong for her role in the comedy Anora, in which she plays a stripper who falls for the son of a Russian oligarch.

The film also won best picture, film editing, original screenplay and best director for Sean Baker, who used his speech to make a plea for the return of theatregoers to cinemas following the pandemic.