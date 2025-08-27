Orlando Bloom makes Legolas revelation ahead of next Lord Of The Rings film

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Actor Orlando Bloom has made a fresh revelation about the upcoming “Lord of the Rings” film.

Bloom, 48, was speaking about the latest film in the Lord of the Rings franchise, The Hunt for Gollum, on ITV’sThis Morning.

On the show, Bloom revealed he would “hate to see anyone else” playing his character Legolas in the new film, and said he hoped to be involved with the Andy Serkis-directed film, which is currently set to be released in 2027.

Asked whether he was returning to the franchise, Bloom said: “I don’t know, I promise you, listen, if Legolas is a part of that, whatever chapter they’re doing, then I would hope that I’d get the call, because I’d hate to see anyone else do it.

“But I really don’t know what the story is, I know it’s a Gollum story so it’s possible.”

He continued: “Of course (I’d jump at it), I wouldn’t want anyone else to do it.”

Orlando Bloom will star in The Cut, due to be released next week ( Getty Images )

Bloom was then asked about whether he would be involved with a potential new Pirates Of The Caribbean project, in which he plays Will Turner, having previously said it would be “great to get the band back together” on the same show in June.

He said: “I definitely don’t know anything about that, I promise you, all I ever said once was, that it’d be great, wouldn’t it, if they bought the whole band back together.

“But I have no idea, so don’t ask me, but yeah, I mean, those two giant franchises, I had no idea, (I was a) kid when that was happening, it feels like a lifetime.”

Bloom also spoke about his latest film, The Cut, which will be released on September 5, which sees him play a former boxing champion cutting weight for a fight.

Speaking about the film, Bloom said: “It was as intense to film as it looks on camera, because I was kind of living the role of the boxer in the movie, and I love the boxing genre, and actually I always thought how do I come into this world, how do we do something unique and different.

“This movie really focuses (on) the fight (which) is the cut, the cutting of weight, boxers cut weight to get into the ring.”

He continued: “It was very, very real I can tell you that, I wouldn’t recommend doing it at home by the way.

“It was definitely not something to take lightly, I had a great nutritionist, who I was recommended by one of my agents … so he was checking my bloods and stuff, he basically tiered me down from three meals a day, to two, to one.”

It comes after the Canterbury-born actor split with pop star Katy Perry, following their six-year engagement, in July according to reports.