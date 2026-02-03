Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The first trailer for A24’s The Drama has fans on social media desperate to learn the mysterious revelation at the heart of the film.

The upcoming movie, set to be released on April 3, follows a couple played by stars Zendaya and Robert Pattinson as they prepare to get married.

As the big day gets closer, they share a dinner with friends played by Alana Haim and Mamoudou Athie, who recall that “before we got married, we said the worst thing we’ve ever done.”

The trailer cuts between Haim, Athie and Pattinson’s characters sharing their anecdotes to general amusement, before the mood turns when Zendaya’s character apparently reveals a shocking secret.

“Are you serious?” asks Haim’s character. “Emma, what the f***?”

open image in gallery Robert Pattinson and Zendaya star in A24's 'The Drama', which has fans clamoring to know its central mystery ( A24 )

open image in gallery 'The Drama' is set for release on April 3 ( A24 )

On YouTube, one fan commented on the trailer: “This is BRILLIANT marketing; the number of people who will attend just for the dinner scene alone will cover the budget. Whatever did she did I need to know.”

Another added: “Glad that the main plot twist is still unknown for us and they didn't spoil anything in trailer. Can't wait to see the film.”

On X, one fan said: “Honestly never has a movie trailer made me need to see a movie more than the drama. I don't want spoilers but I NEEEEED to know what the drama is.”

Another wrote: “Ok I’m intrigued. I thought this was gonna be some erotic dark comedy.”

The Drama is written and directed by Norwegian filmmaker Kristoffer Borgli, best known for the surreal 2023 drama Dream Scenario starring Nicolas Cage.

Last year, Pattinson said in an interview that he went “crazy” over one scene in the film, which Zendaya had to help him through.

“We had a scene together that was driving me crazy,” Pattinson said in an interview with the French magazine Premiere. “I was desperately looking for its meaning, writing pages and pages of textual analysis.”

“I ended up calling Zendaya the night before shooting the scene,” he said. “I shared my doubts with her, I spoke for two hours, and after a while, very calmly, she made me understand that the line just said what it meant to say, that there was no hidden meaning.”

“And there I was going crazy for three days,” he added.

Pattinson and Zendaya are also starring together in the third instalment of the Dune series, as well as Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, both set to be released this year.