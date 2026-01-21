Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Star Trek legend William Shatner has poked fun at Stephen Miller’s desperate pleas for him to save Paramount+’s new series, Star Trek: Starfleet Academy.

Last week, the U.S. Homeland Security Advisor, 40, took to X to slam the show, calling it “tragic.” His post included a clip from the series’ premiere, shared by right-wing account End of Wokeness, showing three female characters discussing a mission. “Star Trek 2026… Beyond parody…,” the account said, apparently unhappy with the actors’ appearances. “But it’s not too late for @paramountplus to save the franchise,” Miller replied. “Step 1: Reconcile with @WilliamShatner and give him total creative control.”

Shatner, 94, has since addressed Miller’s complaints by joking about the scene’s supposed problem: Holly Hunter’s character’s use of glasses. “I am so on the same page with you @StephenM. The fact that they have not cure [sic] Hyperopia by the 32nd Century is an abysmal oversight on the writers!” the acting icon said.

“Also @paramountplus needs to up the budget because I’m sure that a well oiled organization like Starfleet in the distant future could afford more than one pair of glasses for at least this hyperopic bridge crew,” he continued.

“Do they pass the glasses around while piloting the ship? Shame on the line producers! That is what you meant, right?” Shatner teased, adding a winky face emoji. “I am ready to assume command of the series! Call me!”

open image in gallery Stephen Miller (right) called on original Star Trek legend William Shatner (left) to save Paramount+'s new 'woke' Star Trek series ( Getty )

open image in gallery Shatner starred as Captain ( Paramount Pictures )

Miller’s initial post faced instant ridicule from X users who were quick to point out that Shatner, who starred as Captain James T. Kirk in the original series that first aired in 1966, may not be quite the sci-fi savior Miller hoped he would be.

Many reminded him that the actor is a Canadian citizen and spoke out passionately last year in opposition to President Donald Trump’s inflammatory rhetoric about making his homeland the 51st American state.

“At a certain point, persistence becomes insulting,” Shatner said during an interview with Fox News’ Jess Watters about the President’s continued interest in making Canada part of the United States. He also joked that Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney should make a counteroffer to Trump and offer the U.S. the chance to become Canada’s 11th province.

“Think of the joy! And it’s the best thing,” he quipped. “Here you have a friendly group of people saying, ‘Come on over. It’s cleaner, there’s plenty of power, there’s some lovely people who want to work with you. Be our 11th province!’

“I mean, everybody’s so serious about what is an unserious offer. Tens of thousands of Canadian soldiers have died in the fight for freedom and making the world playable for all of us. You can’t denigrate that. You can’t deny that,” Shatner said.