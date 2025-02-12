Will Smith accused of trying to back out of hit movie ‘days before filming’ started

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hitch director Andy Tennant has claimed that Will Smith tried to leave the hit rom-com just three days before filming started and described the production as being "fraught with peril”.

Smith recently announced his comeback into the world of music and made an appearance at the Grammys, his first outing at an awards show since slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars.

Twenty years ago, though, Smith was at the height of his fame having had numerous box office smashes with sci-fi and action films like Men In Black, Bad Boys, Independence Day and I, Robot.

With all that success already under his belt, Smith made the bold move to romantic comedies and was cast alongside Eva Mendes and Kevin James in Hitch, where he played a professional dating expert.

According to Tennant, the role was such a dramatic departure from what Smith was used to that the whole film almost fell apart before it even began.

Speaking to Business Insider, Tennant said that Smith “tried to back out three days before we started shooting. He wanted to shut down and work on it some more. It was madness...”

Tennant added: “There were some debates but there were things that turned out really funny. You keep all the really fun stuff, you have a good movie. But it was a wild ride.”

Eva Mendes and Will Smith in ‘Hitch’ ( Netflix )

The director, whose other credits include Sweet Home Alabama and Fool’s Gold notes that Smith’s decision to appear in Hitch was based on a challenge after the actor was told that "romantic comedies with Black leads don't travel well overseas".

Tennant admits that although there were creative differences between him and Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith “was a big help” and helped push things forward. “The movie I wanted to make and the movie Will wanted to make, neither one of those movies is as good as the movie we made together,” said Tennant.

Hitch went on to be a huge global hit, earning more than $370m (£296m) worldwide but Tennant expected it to be a flop, revealing that he said to his wife: “'I've just ruined my career, and I've ruined Will Smith's career’”.

Despite the film’s success, Tennant says that he hasn’t heard from Smith since bit did say that he recently learned that “Will is developing a Hitch sequel without me”.