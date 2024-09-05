Wicked fans are sharing same wild theory about film’s release

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close In my reporting on women's reproductive rights, I've witnessed the critical role that independent journalism plays in protecting freedoms and informing the public.



Wicked fans are sharing the same wild theory about the forthcoming film version of the hit musical.

The release of the new movie adaptation is arriving five days earlier than planned, with distributor Universal sharing new posters showing off characters played by Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey and Michelle Yeoh.

In 2022, it was revealed that Wicked would be split into two films, with a sequel set to be released in November 2025.

However, fans are detecting what appears to be hesitancy in positioning Wicked as the first of a two-part series as nowhere on the promotional materials does it say “part one”.

Additionally, those who know the Broadway musical well are claiming that the film’s trailer features scenes that take place later in the show, which is leading to speculation that it will be just one film. It’s because of this that some fans are wondering whether Universal has scuppered plans to split the film into two.

“I still think it’s absolutely wild that the marketing for the Wicked movie refuses to acknowledge it’s a two part film,” @ItsrainingBen posted on X/Twitter, with @angrypedestrian replying: “My conspiracy theory is that everyone on the internet made fun of them for making it two parts so they recut it into one movie.”

Elsewhere, @heliosalema wrote: “The trailer gives away so much of the plot that I don't know what will be left for the part 2,”with another stating: “I’ve started wondering if they changed their minds on that.”

Meanwhile, many more expressed surprise that the films were going to be split into two in the first place, revealing they had no idea this to be the case.

If the sequel plans are moving ahead, it seems like the first film will end where act one ends in the theatre – with a rousing performance of “Defying Gravity” performed by Elpheba, the green-skinned witch played by Erivo in the film.

The film’s first teaser trailer dropped during the Super Bowl in 2023 and quickly amassed more than 230 million views online.

Cynthia Erivo in ‘Wicked’ ( Universal Pictures )

British actor Jonathan Bailey plays the witches’ love interest Fiyero, Michelle Yeoh plays Madame Morrible, Jeff Goldblum plays the Wizard and Saturday Night Live star Bowen Yang is Pfannee, a student at Glinda and Elphaba’s school.

Also in the cast is Broadway star Ethan Slater, who plays lovelorn student Boq. Grande and Slater met while on set and have been in a relationship since last summer, following the end of both of their marriages.

Wicked will be released in UK cinemas on 22 November.