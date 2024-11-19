Judy Garland’s daughter shares her honest opinion of Wicked

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Judy Garland’s daughter, Lorna Luft, has shared her honest and glowing praise for the new musical Wicked, which is set to hit cinemas this Friday.

Early reactions to the film, based on a Broadway musical inspired by The Wizard of Oz, have raved about Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo who star as Glinda and Elphaba, respectively.

Luft, 71, is the daughter of the original Wizard of Oz star Judy Garland and American businessman, Sidney Luft. On Instagram, she was full of praise for the new film, having seen it in an early screening.

In a lengthy post, Luft gushed about the movie, calling it “astounding, epic, touching and honest.”

Luft, who also shared pictures of herself with director Jon M Chu, added: “It is breathtaking to look at ... the sets, costumes, make-up, performances, choreography, and the entire scope of the movie, is everything I wanted it to be.

“I told the genius director Jon Chu, that he had picked up the torch, the broom, and the wand, and carried it forward; and thanked him, for adding to the family.”

Lorna Luft ( Getty Images )

Luft also praised Grande and Erivo, calling their performances “magnificent” and that they’ll take you on an “emotional rollercoaster”.

She also called the rest of the cast, which features Michelle Yeoh and Jeff Goldblum, “phenomenal”.

Continuing, she said: “I sat at the talkback after the movie and listened to all of them talk about what it was like to make this epic movie, which was a lot of fun, and done with a great deal of love and respect for the original.

“So all I can tell you is go see it and be taken on the journey of the witches! And buckle up, because it’s one joy filled ride!”

Earlier this month, Chu had to miss the start of the Los Angeles premiere of his film, as his wife Kristin Hodge was preparing to give birth to their fifth child.

Before welcoming their new baby, the Hollywood producer virtually joined in on the premiere fun through the Instagram livestream.

Online, Chu chimed in with a few hilarious comments, proving he was prioritizing the delivery of both his film baby and real baby.

“I’m pretending I’m there while my wife pushes,” he wrote.

“I love a shoutout!! Hahaha this hospital thinks I’m crazy,” Chu said later, before adding an update: “Shoutout to me in the cafeteriiiiaaaa!! Eating microwave pasta yo!!”

Wicked will be released in cinemas on 22 November.