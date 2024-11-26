Journalist behind Wicked ‘holding space’ interview explains viral moment

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A journalist who went viral for a bizarre interview with Wicked stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande has spoken out about the meaning behind the term “holding space”.

During a filmed junket interview ahead of the film’s premiere, EqualPride journalist Tracy E. Gilchrist told Erivo that people had been ascribing new meaning to the musical’s lead song “Defying Gravity”.

“I’ve seen, this week, people are taking the lyrics of ‘Defying Gravity’ and really holding space with that. And feeling power in that,” Gilchrist told the actor.

Erivo, who plays Elphaba in Wicked, seemed overcome with emotion, and responded: “I didn’t know that was happening.”

After Gilchrist reiterated that she’s “seen” fans discuss the song, Erivo added: “That’s really powerful. That’s what I wanted.”

Grande reached for Ervio’s hand to console her and wrapped her hand around Ervio’s index finger.

“I didn’t know that was happening,” Erivo said again.

Gilchrist responded: “I’ve seen it on a couple posts. I don’t know how widespread. But I am in queer media, so.”

The clip, which has been viewed more than 60 million times on X/Twitter, quickly went viral online as many people expressed that they had no idea what “holding space” meant in that context.

“I’ve watched this like 30 times, and I still can’t parse a single thing going on here,” one user wrote on X/Twitter.

“This is something I’d usually watch and chalk up me not understanding the phrase ‘holding space’ to not being queer but it brings me solace to know no one else understands it either,” another person said.

“I can’t tell what my favourite part of this video is: the solemnity in announcing people have been ‘holding space’ for the lyrics of a 20-year-old song, Cynthia acting like she personally wrote it, Ariana holding onto Cynthia’s index finger, or the reveal of ‘a couple of posts,’” anoter person tweeted.

Speaking to Variety after the clip went viral, Gilchrist defined “holding space” as being “physically, emotionally and mentally present with someone or something”.

“For me, it means being in the moment, not being distracted and feeling something on a cellular level. I think you can hold space with lyrics of a song – one you’ve heard hundreds of times – and it can suddenly take on new meaning when you’re a queer person.”

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo being interviewed for ‘Wicked’ ( Instagram via @outmagazine )

Gilchrist added that the interview took place just days after the US election, so emotions were high.

“The Trump administration is targeting LGBTQ+ people via Project 2025. When Cynthia sings ‘I’m through accepting limits’ there’s power in that. She plays a character who is othered. One who comes to her full power when she is exiled by a charlatan, by a cruel leader. There’s a lot of resonance there right now for anyone who is marginalised. For me, holding space is listening to those lyrics anew and finding solace or inspiration,” Gilchrist explained.

While Gilchrist explained that she has received hate online after going viral, she said the line of questioning “queer people who understand what I meant by holding space — or really, for anybody who feels marginalised and can relate. So it’s for us”.

Speaking about the social media posts mentioned in the interview, Gilchrist noted that the idea of “holding space” for “Defying Gravity” was actually based on a conversation she had with a friend.

“Most of it actually came from a conversation with a friend,” Gilchrist admitted. I was using that to tee up the question, and I was a little thrown off by [Cynthia’s] response because it was so sincere and real. I was a little flustered. I could have said, ‘I have all these friends, and this is our conversation.’ But instead I said, ‘I’m in queer media.’”