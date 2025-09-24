Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Weapons director Zach Cregger has confirmed that a prequel is in the works about the antagonist of his hit horror film.

The terrifyingly charismatic Aunt Gladys, played by Amy Madigan, captivated horror fans this year as Weapons became a box office smash, earning more than $260m (£192m) worldwide.

Cregger has now announced that he’ll be expanding the legend of Aunt Gladys. “It is real [the prequel film] and I've been talking to Warner Bros about it,” he said.

The 44-year-old told Fangoria that he already has a story for the film that he’s “pretty excited about”.

“It's not bulls***,” he enthusiastically added.

Cregger also said that he’d planned for a prequel film focused on Aunt Gladys before Weapons was even released. “I was ready," Cregger said. "I had it kind of in my pocket before the movie came out."

open image in gallery Amy Madigan won acclaim for her performance as Aunt Gladys ( 2025 Invision )

Weapons stars Josh Brolin, Julia Garner, Benedict Wong and Alden Ehrenreich, and follows the mystery of 17 children who disappear in the middle of the night in a small town in Pennsylvania.

Despite the fantastical narrative, Cregger revealed earlier this year that the story was actually inspired by the death of his friend and collaborator, Trevor Moore, from a tragic accident in 2021.

“I was working on post-production on Barbarian [Cregger’s previous film] when my best friend died very suddenly in a really awful accident,” he told Rolling Stone.

He admitted that processing his grief through creativity could be considered a cliché in some ways, but believed the output was powerful.

“Look, like the rest of the world, I don’t want to watch another horror movie about grief,” he explained.

“That whole horror-as-a-metaphor-for-grief is so f***ing played out. I shouldn’t even be talking about this, but I can’t help myself. I don’t care if anybody gets any of that when they watch it. I want them to have fun. If the story rips, none of that matters.”

open image in gallery Josh Brolin in ‘Weapons’ ( Warner Bros )

In a four-star review of Weapons, The Independent’s Clarisse Loughrey wrote: “There are echoes of the Satanic Panic, the mass hysteria in which teachers were falsely accused of the ritualistic abuse of their students, and the community fallout after a mass shooting.

“Yet, its climactic image is a pointed, and unexpectedly funny, act of intergenerational warfare that reveals Weapons’s true message: no one’s ever really thinking about the children.”