The acclaimed podcast The Rest Is History has unveiled a special four-part series delving into the life and enduring legacy of Walt Disney, featuring exclusive insights from Disney chief executive Bob Iger.

Mr Iger joins hosts Tom Holland and Dominic Sandbrook for two video episodes, providing a rare, behind-the-scenes perspective on the iconic creator’s influence as an animator and film producer.

He further delves into the cultural significance and lasting impact of Disneyland, personally guiding the historians on a private tour of the Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, California, and the original Disneyland Park, which first opened its gates in 1955.

Dominic Sandbrook underscored Disney's pervasive influence, stating: "Everybody knows the name Disney. It’s an organisation with an almost unparalleled grip on the world’s imagination – particularly of children, when your imagination is most formative.

“Walt Disney himself is one of the most important cultural figures of the 20th century, and anyone who says ‘Disney is just for children’ completely misses its impact in shaping the imaginations and therefore the cultural and political choices – of hundreds of millions."

Tom Holland echoed this sentiment, highlighting the depth of their exploration: "Whenever we investigate a subject, we always want to do more – we’re frustrated we can’t carry on. With Walt Disney, we thought it only right to come to Disney – to Disneyland itself.

Disneyland is one of the ‘most influential architectural works of the mid-20th century’ says Tom Holland ( AGP/Getty )

“Walt Disney, more than any other figure, embodies 20th-century American culture, and Disneyland is a remarkable creation – one of the most influential architectural works of the mid-20th century."

The series also sees Mr Iger reflect on his own 18-year tenure at The Walt Disney Company, ahead of his planned departure in 2026.

He expressed his appreciation for the hosts, remarking: "There’s mutual respect here. I’ve loved the lessons that both of you have taught me, and you’ve done so with such a great degree of humour and entertainment. And I thank both of you for everything you’ve taught me and the experiences you’ve given me."

Produced by Goalhanger, The Rest Is History is a twice-weekly show presented by historians Holland and Sandbrook, which has covered a diverse range of historical events, from the rise of the Nazis to the French Revolution, since its launch in 2020.

The comprehensive series on Walt Disney is available to listeners now.