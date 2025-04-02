David Thewlis recalls ‘spectacularly bleak’ five months he spent with Val Kilmer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

David Thewlis has recalled the “spectacularly bleak and awful” five months he spent with the ‘extraordinary” Val Kilmer, who has died aged 65.

The Harry Potter star, whose credits include Mike Leigh’s Naked and the Fargo TV series, paid tribute to Kilmer, whose death from pneumonia was announced on Wednesday (2 April).

Thewlis starred alongside Kilmer and Marlon Brando in the 1996 HG Wells adaptation of The Island of Dr Moreau, whose production was famously troubled.

Director John Frankenheimer was brought on board a week into filming after the original director was let go and Brando refused to come to set on multiple occasions, leaving the crew in limbo.

It’s been reported that Kilmer spent his time on set bullying cast and crew, later attributing his behaviour to being served divorce papers by his ex Joanne Whalley, with whom he had two children.

Frankenheimer reportedly said: “There are two things I will never ever do in my whole life. The first is that I will never climb Mount Everest. The second is that I will never work with Val Kilmer ever again.”

Thewlis addressed his time working on the film in his tribute, writing: “I spent the most bizarre five months of my entire life with Val Kilmer, out in the Australian rainforest, on the ill fated Island of Dr Moreau.”

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

He continued: “It was so spectacularly bleak and awful it was almost wonderful. Look it up sometime.”

The actor suggested he remained in touch with Kilmer long after the film was released, with the Top Gun and Batman Forever star writing in his “final mail” to Thewlis: “What an incredible story we lived, you and I. One of the greatest.”

In an odd twist of fate, Kilmer’s death occurred while Thewilis was back Down Under.

“Bittersweet to be back here in Australia and hear the heartbreaking news. He was one of the most extraordinary people I have ever met. Proud to have called him a friend and co-conspirator.”

open image in gallery Val Kilmer and David Thewlis in ‘The Island of Dr Moreau’ ( New Line Cinema )

Kilmer’s death comes after several health struggles, which were documented in the 2021 film Val. He was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2015 and lost his voice after undergoing a tracheotomy.

The actor initially kept the diagnosis private, but came forward with his story to spread awareness of the disease.

News of his death from pneumonia was announced by daughter, Mercedes.