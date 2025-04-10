Val Kilmer’s cause of death revealed one week after he died
Kilmer’s daughter was the first to acknowledge his cause of death
Top Gun star Val Kilmer’s cause of death has been confirmed just a week after he died at the age of 65.
The Los Angeles County Department of Health’s death certificate cited pneumonia as the primary cause, TMZ reported. Kilmer’s daughter previously shared that he had been dealing with the illness.
But the death certificate also listed several underlying causes, including acute hypoxemic respiratory failure, chronic respiratory failure, and squamous cell carcinoma of the base of the tongue, according to TMZ.
Contributing factors included malnutrition and a tracheocutaneous fistula, otherwise known as a hole in the neck connecting the windpipe directly to the skin.
Kilmer was cremated on April 7, according to the outlet.
The Batman Forever star was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2014.
More to follow
