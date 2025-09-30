Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Actor and singer Tyrese Gibson is facing animal cruelty charges in Georgia after one of his dogs killed another neighborhood dog.

According to the Fulton County Police Department, they received a report on September 18 from one of the Fast & Furious actors’ neighbors, claiming that one of Gibson’s four Cane Corso dogs “roamed freely in the Tuxedo Court neighborhood in Buckhead and had just killed the neighbor’s dog, a 5-year-old King Charles Cavalier Spaniel.”

When authorities responded to the call, they said they found security footage of Gibson’s four dogs scratching at a door across the street from where the dog was found dead just minutes before the attack.

The canines were “reported running loose on five occasions” before the attack, officials said.

After receiving several warnings from police, Gibson told them on September 22 that he would surrender the dogs. However, when officers arrived at his home, he instead told them he “wanted three or four days to decide what to do.”

An arrest warrant has been issued for singer and actor Tyrese Gibson ( Getty Images for MACRO )

Later that day, authorities showed up with an arrest warrant only to find that “Gibson was gone and the dogs had been moved.”

When approached by The Independent for comment, Gibson’s legal representative shared: “Mr. Tyrese Gibson extends his deepest condolences to the family who lost their beloved dog to this tragic incident that occurred while Mr. Gibson was away from his home.

“Upon learning of this unfortunate accident, Mr. Gibson immediately made the difficult decision to rehome his dogs to a safe and loving environment,” they added.

“Concerning the misdemeanor warrant, Mr. Gibson is cooperating fully with authorities to address and resolve this matter responsibly. Mr. Gibson asks for privacy and understanding as this matter is handled through the appropriate legal channels, and as he remains committed to the safety of his community and the well-being of all animals.”

This isn’t Gibson’s first run-in with the law. Last year, he was arrested for underpaying child support.

Court records from 2024 showed that the actor was ordered by a judge to pay upwards of $73,000 to his ex-wife, Samantha Lee, to avoid any jail time. The pair were married between 2017 and 2020 and share a daughter, Soraya, who was born in 2018.

The judge held Gibson in contempt for nonpayment of $10,690 in child support, which was due in April 2023. The judge offered Gibson the chance to avoid jail if he could pay $73,525.73 within the next 48 hours.

His attorney, Tanya Mitchell Graham, filed an appeal on the ruling allowing the actor to delay paying the $73,525.73 in child support. He was released from custody shortly thereafter.

Gibson had reportedly paid $2,200 in child support since 2022, which is 25 percent under the amount he was ordered to pay two years before.

The actor, 46, is best known for playing Roman Pearce in the Fast & Furious franchise and Joseph “Jody” Summers in the 2001 crime-romance Baby Boy.