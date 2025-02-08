Woody Allen collaborator Tony Roberts dies at 85

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tony Roberts, the actor known for his many collaborations with writer-director Woody Allen, has died. He was 85.

His most-remembered role may well be in Allen’s 1977 romantic comedy Annie Hall. Roberts played Rob, best friend to Allen’s Alvy Singer.

Roberts also appeared in Allen’s films Play It Again, Sam, Radio Days, Stardust Memories, Hannah and Her Sisters and A Midsummer Night's Sex Comedy.

His daughter, Nicole Burley, told The New York Times he died on Friday of lung cancer at his New York home.

Roberts was born in Manhattan on October 22, 1939. His father was the radio announcer Ken Roberts and his mother, Norma Roberts, was an animator.

He attended the High School of Music & Art and Northwestern University before making his Broadway debut at the age of 23 in 1962’s Something About a Soldier.

open image in gallery Matthew Broderick with Roberts in September 2001 at a rally for the 'Let's Go On With The Show' campaign to support Broadway. ( George De Sota/Getty Images )

Over the next half century Roberts became a fixture on Broadway, appearing in 23 productions. In 1965, he stepped in for Robert Redford in the original production of Neil Simon’s Barefoot in the Park, which was directed by Mike Nichols. He was nominated for the Tony for Best Actor in a musical for his performance in 1968’s How Now, Dow Jones.

It was on Broadway that Roberts began his long association with Allen, playing the role of neglectful husband Dick Christie in his 1969 stage production Play It Again, Sam. The play was a hit on Broadway, and Roberts received a second Tony nomination for his performance. It was adapted into a movie in 1972 with Allen, Roberts and Diane Keaton all reprising their roles.

Roberts continued working with Allen for decades, typically cast as the urbane, confident counterpoint to Allen’s neurotic characters.

Outside of his association with Allen, Roberts is also known for his movie roles in Serpico and The Taking of Pelham One Two Three. He made his film debut in Disney’s The Million Dollar Duck in 1971.

On television, he appeared in The Carol Burnett Show, Matlock, Law & Order and The Love Boat.

In 1995, he returned to Broadway alongside Julie Andrews in Victor/Victoria. His final stage appearance was in 2009’s The Royal Family, during which he suffered a minor seizure at a preview performance. He later rejoined the cast.

He made his final screen appearance in a 2017 remake of Dirty Dancing.

Roberts married dancer Jennifer Lyons in 1969. They divorced in 1975. He is survived by his daughter, Nicole.