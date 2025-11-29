Tom Stoppard death: Oscar and Tony winning playwright dies aged 88

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Award-winning playwright Tom Stoppard has died aged 88.

His representatives at United Agents confirmed the news in a statement, confirming to multiple outlets that Stoppard “died peacefully at home in Dorset, surrounded by his family.” Further details were not immediately available.

“He will be remembered for his works, for their brilliance and humanity, and for his wit, his irreverence, his generosity of spirit and his profound love of the English language,” the statement continued. “It was an honor to work with Tom and to know him.”

Stoppard amassed three Olivier Awards, five Tonys and an Oscar throughout his decades-long career in television, theatre, and film. He was also knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 1997 for his contributions to theater.

His Broadway debut came in 1967 with Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead, which earned him his first Tony Award for Best Play. He won again in 1976 for Travesties, 1984 for The Real Thing, 2007 for The Coast of Utopia, and most recently in 2023 for Leopoldstadt.

open image in gallery Sir Tom Stoppard has died aged 88 ( Family handout/Matt Humphrey/PA )

open image in gallery Stoppard won three Olivier Awards, five Tonys and an Oscar during his storied career ( Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro )

Stoppard was also well-known for Jumpers, Arcadia, The Invention of Love, The Hard Problem, and Rock 'n' Roll.

His plays explored politics, philosophy, and human nature, and were often complex yet thought-provoking. His clever wordplay helped coin the phrase “Stoppardian,” describing works that rely on wit and comedy to advance philosophical themes.

The playwright added an Oscar to his collection in 1999 when he won Best Adapted Screenplay with Marc Norman for Shakespeare in Love. The hit film won seven total Oscars, including Best Picture.

His other film credits included co-writing the script for Brazil (1985), and several adaptations, including J.G. Ballard’s novel for the 1987 Steven Spielberg film Empire of the Sun, John le Carre’s The Russia House (1990), E.L. Doctorow’s Billy Bathgate (1991), and Tolstoy’s Anna Karenina (2012).

open image in gallery Sabrina Guinness and Tom Stoppard pictured at the 2023 Tony Awards in New York City ( Getty Images )

Stoppard was born Tomas Straussler in Czechoslovakia in 1937. During the Nazi occupation, he fled to Britain where he learned a new language and pursued a career in journalism. He became a theater critic while penning radio and television plays before going on to become a proper playwright.

After finding success with plays, Stoppard also became a sort of script doctor with uncredited roles on Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade and Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith, among others.

Stoppard was married three times; first to Josie Ingle from 1965 to 1972 followed by Miriam Stoppard from 1972 to 1992. He married Sabrina Guinness in 2014.

He is survived by his four sons.