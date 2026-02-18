Tom Noonan death: Manhunter and RoboCop 2 star was 74
Actor appeared in films including ‘Heat’ and ‘What Happened Was...’
Tom Noonan, the actor best known for his roles in RoboCop 2 and Manhunter, has died at 74.
Horror director Fred Dekker, who worked with Noonan on 1987 film The Monster Squad, announced Wednesday that the actor had passed away Saturday. His cause of death has not been disclosed.
“It's with great sadness that I share the passing of Tom Noonan,” Dekker wrote on Facebook, adding in part, “Tom's indelible performance as Frankenstein in The Monster Squad is a highlight of my modest filmography.”
Dekker wrote that he campaigned for Noonan to consider the monstrous part after he had been “knocked out by his performance as Francis Dollarhyde in Michael Mann’s Manhunter.”
He went on to say, “In the end, he found the make-up ardous and annoying (he was fond of tearing it off after we wrapped, and one night didn't even bother to take it off; just drove home in his Frankenstein appliance). But all in all, he was the proverbial gentleman and scholar, and the world has lost a great talent. “R.I.P. Tom. Thanks for the great work,” he concluded.
Actor Karen Sillas, Noonan’s friend and former co-star, also confirmed the news on Instagram, saying that Noonan had “passed peacefully” Saturday.
“My dear friend and co-star, Tom Noonan passed peacefully on Valentine’s Day 2026,” Sillas wrote in her since-deleted Instagram announcement. “Working with him in his original off Broadway play, What Happened Was…, at the Paradise Factory Theatre in the early nineties, was a turning point for me and my career that still resonates throughout my life and work as an actor.”
Sillas went on to remember the film adaptation of Noonan’s play was one of the most “iconic Indies in America cinema.”
She continued, “What a privilege and crazy fun it was working with this man and calling him my friend to the end … may his Legacy continue to shine on.”
More to follow...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks