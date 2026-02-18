Tom Noonan death: Manhunter and RoboCop 2 star was 74

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tom Noonan, the actor best known for his roles in RoboCop 2 and Manhunter, has died at 74.

Horror director Fred Dekker, who worked with Noonan on 1987 film The Monster Squad, announced Wednesday that the actor had passed away Saturday. His cause of death has not been disclosed.

“It's with great sadness that I share the passing of Tom Noonan,” Dekker wrote on Facebook, adding in part, “Tom's indelible performance as Frankenstein in The Monster Squad is a highlight of my modest filmography.”

Dekker wrote that he campaigned for Noonan to consider the monstrous part after he had been “knocked out by his performance as Francis Dollarhyde in Michael Mann’s Manhunter.”

He went on to say, “In the end, he found the make-up ardous and annoying (he was fond of tearing it off after we wrapped, and one night didn't even bother to take it off; just drove home in his Frankenstein appliance). But all in all, he was the proverbial gentleman and scholar, and the world has lost a great talent. “R.I.P. Tom. Thanks for the great work,” he concluded.

open image in gallery Actor Tom Noonan died aged 74 on Saturday ( Getty )

open image in gallery Tom Noonan was known for his roles in ‘RoboCop 2,’ ‘The Monster Squad,’ and ‘Manhunter’ ( Getty )

Actor Karen Sillas, Noonan’s friend and former co-star, also confirmed the news on Instagram, saying that Noonan had “passed peacefully” Saturday.

“My dear friend and co-star, Tom Noonan passed peacefully on Valentine’s Day 2026,” Sillas wrote in her since-deleted Instagram announcement. “Working with him in his original off Broadway play, What Happened Was…, at the Paradise Factory Theatre in the early nineties, was a turning point for me and my career that still resonates throughout my life and work as an actor.”

Sillas went on to remember the film adaptation of Noonan’s play was one of the most “iconic Indies in America cinema.”

She continued, “What a privilege and crazy fun it was working with this man and calling him my friend to the end … may his Legacy continue to shine on.”

More to follow...