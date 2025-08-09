Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tom Hanks has paid tribute to James “Jim” Lovell, the NASA astronaut he famously portrayed in the 1995 film Apollo 13, following his death at the age of 97.

Lovell, best known for delivering the infamous “Houston, we’ve had a problem” line during the ill-fated 1970 Apollo 13 mission, passed away Thursday in Lake Forest, Illinois.

On Friday, Hanks shared a message on Instagram honouring Lovell’s legacy.

The Oscar-winning actor wrote: “There are people who dare, who dream and who lead others to the places we would not go on our own. Jim Lovell, who for a long while had gone farther into space and for longer than any other person of our planet, was that kind of guy.”

Hanks continued: “His many voyages around Earth and on to so-very-close to the moon were not made for riches or celebrity, but because such challenges as those are what fuels the course of being alive – and who better than Jim Lovell to make those voyages.”

The 69-year-old concluded his note by adding: “On this night of a full moon, he passes on – to the heavens, to the cosmos, to the stars. Godspeed you, on this next voyage, Jim Lovell.”

open image in gallery Hanks with Lovell after the latter accepted the Lincoln Leadership prize in 2010 ( Getty Images )

Ron Howard, who directed Hanks in the film adaptation of the failed space mission, also honoured Lovell’s memory.

In his own Instagram post, Howard said: “Rest in peace, Commander Lovell. Navy test pilot, Gemini 7, Gemini 12, Apollo 8 and, of course, Apollo 13. Simply knowing Jim has been a tremendous honour.

“His combination of intellect, courage and commitment to duty made him one of the most remarkable individuals I’ve ever met. His support of our movie-making efforts inspired authenticity and elevated our process in so many ways. Thank you, sir, for your service to our country and to humankind.”

“Lovell's life and work inspired millions,” NASA said in a statement on Friday (August 8). “His courage under pressure helped forge our path to the Moon and beyond – a journey that continues today.”

open image in gallery NASA astronaut Jim Lovell died Thursday at age 97 in Lake Forest, Illinois. ( NASA )

The Apollo 13 mission was meant to be NASA’s third Moon landing, but it quickly turned into a tense rescue mission after an oxygen tank explosion damaged the spacecraft.

Lovell and his crew, Jack Swigert and Fred Haise, worked closely with NASA’s mission control to safely return to Earth, demonstrating extraordinary calm and leadership under pressure.

The failed mission had a lasting impact on Lovell, who, according to the Associated Press, said in 1999, “I don’t worry about crises any longer.” Whenever he had a problem, he was reported to have said: “I could have been gone back in 1970. I’m still here. I’m still breathing.”

After retiring from NASA and the Navy in 1973, Lovell transitioned to a successful business career and co-authored the book Lost Moon, which detailed the Apollo 13 mission and inspired the movie adaptation.

The Apollo 13 movie, which also starred Bill Paxton, Kevin Bacon, Gary Sinise and Ed Harris, was a huge success, earning more than $300m at the global box office. It was nominated for nine Academy Awards, winning the gongs for Best Sound and Best Film Editing.