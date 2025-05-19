Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tom Cruise has confirmed that he is “working on” a sequel to 2022’s Top Gun: Maverick as well as his 1990 sports action drama Days of Thunder.

In a new interview to Australia’s Today, Cruise said: “Yeah, we’re thinking and talking about many different stories and what could we do and what’s possible”.

“It took me 35 years to figure out Top Gun: Maverick, so all of these things we’re working on, we’re discussing Days of Thunder and Top Gun: Maverick.”

“There’s numerous other films that we’re actively working on right now. I’m always shooting a film, prepping a film, posting a film. I just finished a film with Alejandro Iñárritu too, who did The Revenant, and we’ll be coming out with that. That was an extraordinary experience and [Christopher McQuarrie] and I are always working on several different films.”

It was announced in January 2024 that Cruise had signed on to reprise his role as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in a third Top Gun film and Paramount had commissioned screenwriter Ehren Kruger to start work on the project.

open image in gallery It was announced in January 2024 that Cruise had signed on to reprise his role as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in a third Top Gun film ( © 2019 Paramount Pictures Corporation. All rights reserved. )

Top Gun: Maverick ended up becoming a breakout film for Glen Powell and Miles Teller, who are also rumoured to be returning, along with director Joseph Kosinski.

The film, a sequel to the original 1986 film, grossed $1.4bn worldwide, becoming the second-highest-grossing film of the year and receiving six nominations at the Oscars, including for best picture.

open image in gallery The Tony Scott-directed Days of Thunder, saw Cruise play NASCAR rookie Cole Trickle trying to make a name for himself, alongside Nicole Kidman and Robert Duvall ( Paramount Pictures )

The Tony Scott-directed Days of Thunder, saw Cruise play NASCAR rookie Cole Trickle trying to make a name for himself, alongside Nicole Kidman and Robert Duvall. While the film received mixed reviews initially from critics, it has gone on to become a cult favourite.

Cruise’s recent work, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, the last instalment in the popular action series, premiered at the Cannes film festival and was reportedly met with a 7.5-minute-long standing ovation.

On Wednesday, the film, which received rave reviews from early critics, was screened at the Grand Théâtre Lumière, where Cruise bid farewell to his beloved character, Ethan Hunt.

“I’m very grateful, very grateful for 30 years to be able to entertain with this franchise,” the Oscar-nominated actor, 62, who has led all eight of the Mission: Impossible entries, told the crowd in a clip posted to X.

Addressing the film’s director, Christopher McQuarrie, Cruise continued to express his gratitude, saying: “Every step of the way, what you’ve done and how you’ve expanded it, how it just went beyond our expectations.”

open image in gallery The cast of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning at Cannes ( 2025 Invision )

In a four-star review of the film for The Independent, Clarisse Loughrey said that she “absolutely adored it”, writing: “This (potentially final) entry in the long-running franchise is inherently absurd, but who cares?”

“The Final Reckoning, final or not, presents us with a fascinating contradiction: Ethan Hunt is both a pure singular and a state of mind. He’s cinema as the madman dreamer’s paradise,” she added.