Tom Cruise responds after ‘exaggerated’ popcorn-eating habit goes viral

Tom Cruise has responded to accusations that he has a bizarre way of eating popcorn, calling it a “comfort” for when he goes to a cinema.

The Mission: Impossible – Final Reckoning star has made various public appearances around the world in the past few weeks to promote his new blockbuster, and eagle-eyed fans have noticed a common theme throughout: his love of popcorn.

Not only was Cruise spotted talking at length to employees at an AMC theatre while eating the snack, the actor was also seen tossing small handfuls of popcorn into his mouth shortly before he introduced a screening of Mission: Impossible – Fallout (2018) at the BFI IMAX on Sunday 11 May.

Both videos quickly went viral with fans offering their own theories as to why Cruise loves popcorn so much and their takes on his unique eating technique.

“He looks like he’s miming the process of eating popcorn exaggeratedly,” joked one person.

A second suggested: “He wants to just shove a handful in his mouth, but doesn’t want to look like a slob in public, so he just machine guns individual pieces.”

Tom Cruise arrives at the New York premiere of 'Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning' on May 18, 2025 ( Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures )

A third noted: “My dad eats popcorn exactly like that.”

“Honestly if a guy who is as much into popcorn as him is doing it that way there must be something to it. I will be trying it next time I'm at the cinema,” admitted a fourth fan.

During a recent appearance on ESPN’s The Pat McAfee Show, Cruise was asked by co-host Darius Butler about his penchant for popcorn and whether he truly does eat the snack in that exaggerated manner or if he is “full of s***”.

Laughing at the question, Cruise said: “Man, I’m eating popcorn. They know, when I’m going to these movies and I’m watching [the film] and that I’m eating popcorn.”

“I love going to a movie and getting popcorn,” he added. “For me, it’s just like comfort, you know? I love the comfort of a movie theatre. And I love getting popcorn. Everyone knows. The theatre-owners, I get there, they’ve got the popcorn ready for me.”

The interview comes after Cruise gave a brief glimpse into his life as a parent when he was asked about his plans for Father’s Day (15 June).

Asked what his ideal Father’s Day would look like, the Top Gun star looked taken aback as he replied: “Hey, just having fun, man. Making movies, big adventure, having a great time.”

He is famously discreet about his private life and has three children: an adopted son and daughter with his ex-wife Nicole Kidman and a biological daughter with ex-wife Katie Holmes.