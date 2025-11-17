Tom Cruise says why filmmaking matters to him as he accepts honorary Oscar
Cruise told the crowd: ‘My love for cinema began at a very early age, as early as I can remember’
Tom Cruise accepted an honorary Oscar at the Governors Awards, delivering an emotional speech that underscored his lifelong devotion to cinema, declaring that filmmaking is not merely a profession but "who I am".
The prestigious Academy Honorary Award was presented by director Alejandro G Iñárritu, who is set to helm Cruise's next film.
The four-time Oscar-nominated actor explained how his craft has taken him "around the world," fostering an appreciation for diverse cultures while revealing "our shared humanity, how alike we are in so, so many ways."
“And no matter where we come from, in that theatre, we laugh together, we feel together, we hope together, and that is the power of this art form. And that is why it matters, that is why it matters to me. So making films is not what I do, it is who I am.”
The 63-year-old told the crowd that his love for cinema began at a young age.
“My love for cinema began at a very early age, as early as I can remember,” Cruise said.
“I was just a little kid in a darkened theatre, and I remember that beam of light just cut across the room, and I remember looking up, and it seemed to be just exploding on the screen. Suddenly, the world was so much larger than the one that I knew.”
Upon announcement of his nomination in June, Academy president Janet Yang hailed Cruise’s “incredible commitment to our filmmaking community, to the theatrical experience, and to the stunts community”.
“This year’s Governors Awards will celebrate four legendary individuals whose extraordinary careers and commitment to our filmmaking community continue to leave a lasting impact,” she said.
Many recipients of honorary Oscars have yet to secure a competitive Academy Award. Cruise has been nominated twice for best actor for Born on the Fourth of July and Jerry Maguire, once for supporting actor in Magnolia, and once for best picture with Top Gun: Maverick.
Elsewhere, Singer Dolly Parton was recognised with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award for her extensive charitable work, though she was unable to attend due to health concerns, sending her thanks via video. In October, Parton shared a video statement on Instagram Wednesday after her sister, Freida Parton, sparked concerns about her health.
Parton said in her video Wednesday: “I wanted to say I know lately everybody thinks I am sicker than I am — do I look sick to you? I appreciate your prayers because I’m a person of faith. I want you to know that I’m okay. I’ve got some problems as I’ve mentioned.”
Choreographer Debbie Allen and production designer Wynn Thomas were also honoured at the ceremony.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments