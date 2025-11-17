Tom Cruise says why filmmaking matters to him as he accepts honorary Oscar

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tom Cruise accepted an honorary Oscar at the Governors Awards, delivering an emotional speech that underscored his lifelong devotion to cinema, declaring that filmmaking is not merely a profession but "who I am".

The prestigious Academy Honorary Award was presented by director Alejandro G Iñárritu, who is set to helm Cruise's next film.

The four-time Oscar-nominated actor explained how his craft has taken him "around the world," fostering an appreciation for diverse cultures while revealing "our shared humanity, how alike we are in so, so many ways."

“And no matter where we come from, in that theatre, we laugh together, we feel together, we hope together, and that is the power of this art form. And that is why it matters, that is why it matters to me. So making films is not what I do, it is who I am.”

The 63-year-old told the crowd that his love for cinema began at a young age.

“My love for cinema began at a very early age, as early as I can remember,” Cruise said.

“I was just a little kid in a darkened theatre, and I remember that beam of light just cut across the room, and I remember looking up, and it seemed to be just exploding on the screen. Suddenly, the world was so much larger than the one that I knew.”

Tom Cruise poses with his honorary Oscar during the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 16th Governors Awards ( REUTERS )

Upon announcement of his nomination in June, Academy president Janet Yang hailed Cruise’s “incredible commitment to our filmmaking community, to the theatrical experience, and to the stunts community”.

“This year’s Governors Awards will celebrate four legendary individuals whose extraordinary careers and commitment to our filmmaking community continue to leave a lasting impact,” she said.

Many recipients of honorary Oscars have yet to secure a competitive Academy Award. Cruise has been nominated twice for best actor for Born on the Fourth of July and Jerry Maguire, once for supporting actor in Magnolia, and once for best picture with Top Gun: Maverick.

Elsewhere, Singer Dolly Parton was recognised with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award for her extensive charitable work, though she was unable to attend due to health concerns, sending her thanks via video. In October, Parton shared a video statement on Instagram Wednesday after her sister, Freida Parton, sparked concerns about her health.

Parton said in her video Wednesday: “I wanted to say I know lately everybody thinks I am sicker than I am — do I look sick to you? I appreciate your prayers because I’m a person of faith. I want you to know that I’m okay. I’ve got some problems as I’ve mentioned.”

Choreographer Debbie Allen and production designer Wynn Thomas were also honoured at the ceremony.