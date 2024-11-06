Time Cut viewers infuriated by ‘ridiculous’ ending to Netflix’s new No 1 film

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Viewers of the new Netflix movie Time Cut have voiced their annoyance with one significant twist.

The film, which stars Outer Banks’s Madison Bailey as a teenager who travels back in time to the year 2003, was released on the streaming service last week.

Spoilers follow for the ending of Time Cut... you have been warned!

In the film, Lucy (Bailey) travels back in time to 2003, a time shortly before her older sister Summer (Antonia Gentry) was murdered by a masked killer.

By the end of the film, Lucy has discovered that the killer was in fact an alternate-timeline version of her friend Quinn (Griffin Gluck), who travelled back from the future to carry out a murder spree.

She is, however, able to prevent the death of her sister by bringing the murderer back to the future and killing him.

At the very ending of the film, it transpires that this change means that Lucy herself was never born, so she travels back to the year 2003 to live her life in the past.

Antonia Gentry as Summer, Madison Bailey as Lucy and Griffin Gluck as Quinn in ‘Time Cut' ( Allen Fraser/Netflix )

Viewers were dissatisfied with the final turn of the plot, with many sharing their thoughts on social media.

“Time Cut on Netflix is so stupid omg she gave up technology and her parents to live in 2003 this is ridiculous,” wrote one X/Twitter user.

Another remarked: “The ending of the movie Time Cut was actually crazy because why did she have to conclude her parents didn’t love her so she decides to stay in the past as her sister’s friend???? Like whatttt”

Someone else commented: “Time Cut on Netflix was such an interesting movie up until the last 10 min … I’m so mad.”

A fourth viewer wrote: “I know they tried to give #TimeCut an optimistic/positive ending but if you really think about it, it’s actually pretty depressing. Everyone seems happy at the end but what the f***.”

This isn’t the only point of contention among Time Cut viewers. Millennials who were teens during the era depicted have criticised the film for its inaccurate portrayal of the year 2003.

“This doesn’t look like 2003, idk how to explain it, but this looks like 2024 pretending to be 2003,” one wrote.

“The lighting is off here,” another commented. “It’s too clear and bright. We wore coloyr but the saturation of those coloyrs and lighting overall feel too current.”

Time Cut is available to stream now on Netflix.