The Substance has been entered into the comedy/musical category for this year’s Golden Globes.

French filmmaker Coralie Fargeat’s dark-humored film about an aging movie star, played by Demi Moore, is so extreme it has prompted mass cinema walkouts around the world.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, there was a lively debate among Moore and the film’s producers about whether the film should be entered as a drama or as a comedy/musical for the 2025 Golden Globes.

While nominations have not yet been announced, the decision may well have an impact on Moore’s chances of taking home a trophy. She is now expected to compete against the likes of Mikey Madison for Anora and Karla Sofía Gascón for Emilia Pérez. If the film had been entered as a drama, Moore would likely have been up against Angelina Jolie for Maria and Tilda Swinton for The Room Next Door.

The Substance, distributed by Mubi, follows Moore’s character as she takes a black market drug to create a younger version of herself, played by Margaret Qualley.

Its enticing plot has lured in cinemagoers, who clearly weren’t prepared for how extreme things get. In fact, The Independent previously called The Substance “a body horror that goes places even body horror aficionados will be shocked by”.

Demi Moore in ‘The Substance’ ( Mubi )

After seeing the film, one cinemagoer wrote on X/Twitter: “My review of The Substance is that people walked out of our screening and as far as I’m concerned we don’t have enough movies where that might happen.”

Another user stated: “Some people walked out of the screening of The Substance we were at last night. One of the most violent films I’ve ever seen.”

“I’ve seen thousands of films and it’s very hard to shock me, but this gloriously demented movie was cray-cray on 11,” someone else added. “The Substance is not for the faint of heart (during my viewing, several people walked out mid film), but is an instant cult classic. You’ve been warned.”

Those who made it through the film were left shaken by what they’d witnessed, with one X/Twitter user writing: “After The Substance ended the entire theater was dead silent and motionless as the credits rolled and then someone was just like, ‘Is everyone OK?’ And everyone in unison said, ‘No.’”

Meanwhile, one person highlighted the divisive nature of the film when they posted: “The Substance is the only time I’ve ever been in a cinema and everybody clapped at the end. Two people walked out 20 minutes in. Three more walked out later.”

The Substance is in theaters now.