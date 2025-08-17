Terence Stamp death: Star of Superman films dies aged 87
Oscar-nominated actor died on Sunday morning
British actor Terence Stamp, a stalwart of cinema known for starring as supervillain General Zod in the Superman films, has died aged 87.
The Oscar-nominated actor, who starred in more than 60 films across his career, including The Limey and The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, died on Sunday morning (17 August), his family said.
“He leaves behind an extraordinary body of work, both as an actor and as a writer that will continue to touch and inspire people for years to come,” the family said. “We ask for privacy at this sad time.”
Stamp was born in London's East End in 1938, the son of a tugboat stoker. He survived the Blitz during the Second World War, and straight after leaving school, pursued a career in advertising, an industry he worked in for numerous years.
He later won a scholarship to go to the Webber Douglas Academy of Dramatic Art, and soon afterwards performed in a national tour of Willis Hall’s play The Long the Short and the Tall alongside another east End actor Michael Caine. The pair ended up moving in together, and would hang out with fellow British star Peter O’Toole.
Stamp’s first film performance was as the title character in 1962’s historical adventure movie Billy Budd. It earned him an Oscar nomination and proved to be his big break.
