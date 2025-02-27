Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tatum O’Neal has revealed her reaction when she found out her dad, the actor Ryan O’Neil had left her out of his will.

Ryan died aged 82 on 8 December 2023 from “congestive heart failure” after being diagnosed with chronic leukaemia in 2001 and prostate cancer in 2012.

O’Neal and her father starred together in the Peter Bogdanovich-directed drama Paper Moon in 1973. However, they had a long-documented difficult relationship, marked with periods of estrangement.

Speaking to Variety, O’Neal said she had three choice words for her father upon discovering he’d left her out of his will: “Keep it, motherf***er.”

O’Neal revealed she thinks Ryan removed her from his will after she wrote her 2004 memoir A Paper Life, in which she details the actor’s drug problems, violent nature and abusive parenting style.

“The first book I wrote was just a f***ing honest book,” she said. “And that’s what got him.”

However, O’Neal admitted she could have used some of her father’s fortune to pay for medical expenses incurred while battling addiction.

open image in gallery Tatum O’Neal has revealed how she reacted upon discovering her father Ryan left her out of his will ( Getty )

It was claimed during the interview O’Neal lost $1m while experimenting with heroin as during this period there “was an accountant who took advantage of her”.

Elsewhere, O’Neal claimed her father resented her for winning the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress, aged 10, for their film Paper Moon. She previously wrote that her father had “socked” her after she was nominated for the film and he was not.

“Things got ugly quick,” she said. “He was controlling, and telling me, ‘No, you’re not good,’” O’Neal said. “And so then I started to get not good, feeling scared all the time.”

After a period of estrangement, O’Neal connected with Ryan after his partner, the late Farrah Fawcett, died of cancer in 2009. At the funeral itself, Ryan made a romantic advance on his daughter, whom he didn’t recognise; in 2011, however, they publicly attempted to repair their bond on the documentary series Ryan and Tatum: The O’Neals.

open image in gallery Ryan O’Neal, Tatum O’Neal and her children Sean, Emily and Kevin McEnroe in 2003 ( Getty )

For the final three decades of the actor’s life, O’Neal and Ryan saw each other three times. On the final visit, he offered her drugs. “I know he was drinking, smoking a lot of pot, and he was like, ‘Here, take a pill,’” she said. “I was like, ‘No, thank you.’”

When Ryan died in 2023, O’Neal nevertheless made an emotional statement about the star. “I feel great sorrow with my father’s passing,” she said at the time.

“He meant the world to me. I loved him very much and know he loved me too. I’ll miss him forever, and I feel very lucky that we ended on such good terms.”

If you or someone you know is suffering from drug addiction, you can seek confidential help and support 24-7 from Frank, by calling 0300 123 6600, texting 82111, sending an email or visiting their website here.