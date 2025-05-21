Taraji P Henson says Hollywood ‘lied’ to her about Black movies and TV shows

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Taraji P Henson has opened up about the inequalities facing Black women and women of colour in Hollywood as she urged those affected to “speak up”.

The 54-year-old is known for her diverse performances including as the formidable Cookie Lyon in Empire, for which she won a Golden Globe in 2016, and as nursing home caretaker Queenie in The Curious Case of Benjamin Button in 2008, which earned her a Best Supporting Actress nomination at the 2009 Oscars.

Despite her success, Henson said that the journey has not been smooth sailing and admitted to feeling “discouraged” by the industry, which resulted in her taking a month off work to relocate to Bali, Indonesia.

“I was just frustrated and it was making me bitter, and I’m not a bitter person,” the Colour Purple actor said at the Cannes Film Festival, referring to a lack of prominent roles, and unequal pay for women of colour.

“I made a promise to myself that if I ever got there then it’s time to walk away. I’m not serving myself or the audience or the characters I play. Thank god I did that. I came back refreshed and with a new perspective.”

She acknowledged the accolades she has received but said she chose her career path to achieve something deeper.

“Sometimes in the industry, you make it about the trophies and the awards and that’s never why I got into it,” she continued.

open image in gallery Taraji P Henson says she was ‘lied’ to about her worth as an actor ( Getty )

“I came into this to change lives. The arts saved me. I was a little Black girl in the hood in DC during the crack epidemic. I’m supposed to be a statistic. I wasn’t supposed to make it out but I did.”

Henson credited her empowerment to recognising her own popularity with the public.

“When I did the international press for Empire, up until then I was told Black doesn’t translate overseas,” she said. “Really? We went to Paris. Lee Daniels kept me a secret from the audience at a Q&A. The fans started asking the Cookie questions and he said, ‘Why don’t you ask her?.’ Before he could finish saying my name, the entire room erupted in applause and was screaming.

open image in gallery Henson as Cookie Lyon in ‘Empire’ ( AP )

“For me? I got up on the stage and I ugly-faced cried. The myth was busting. You lied to me my entire career. I leave the stage and there are fans outside who know my name. That changed the game.”

Despite being “graceful in getting paid less” in the past, the Hidden Figures star said: “Not anymore though!”

“I urge you all to speak up for yourself,” the star advised. “I have worked my butt off to garner the following I have. My following rides for me. That’s an audience I procured through my hard work and the characters I play. I know a studio, when they call on me, they are calling on me because they know all these people are going to come and show up.

“That’s my power. You need me because you need my following. Thank you, social media. Once I figured that out, I just started speaking up for myself.”