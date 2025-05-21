Taraji P Henson says Hollywood ‘lied’ to her about Black movies and TV shows
The Oscar-nominated star said that the experience was ‘making me bitter’
Taraji P Henson has opened up about the inequalities facing Black women and women of colour in Hollywood as she urged those affected to “speak up”.
The 54-year-old is known for her diverse performances including as the formidable Cookie Lyon in Empire, for which she won a Golden Globe in 2016, and as nursing home caretaker Queenie in The Curious Case of Benjamin Button in 2008, which earned her a Best Supporting Actress nomination at the 2009 Oscars.
Despite her success, Henson said that the journey has not been smooth sailing and admitted to feeling “discouraged” by the industry, which resulted in her taking a month off work to relocate to Bali, Indonesia.
“I was just frustrated and it was making me bitter, and I’m not a bitter person,” the Colour Purple actor said at the Cannes Film Festival, referring to a lack of prominent roles, and unequal pay for women of colour.
“I made a promise to myself that if I ever got there then it’s time to walk away. I’m not serving myself or the audience or the characters I play. Thank god I did that. I came back refreshed and with a new perspective.”
She acknowledged the accolades she has received but said she chose her career path to achieve something deeper.
“Sometimes in the industry, you make it about the trophies and the awards and that’s never why I got into it,” she continued.
“I came into this to change lives. The arts saved me. I was a little Black girl in the hood in DC during the crack epidemic. I’m supposed to be a statistic. I wasn’t supposed to make it out but I did.”
Henson credited her empowerment to recognising her own popularity with the public.
“When I did the international press for Empire, up until then I was told Black doesn’t translate overseas,” she said. “Really? We went to Paris. Lee Daniels kept me a secret from the audience at a Q&A. The fans started asking the Cookie questions and he said, ‘Why don’t you ask her?.’ Before he could finish saying my name, the entire room erupted in applause and was screaming.
“For me? I got up on the stage and I ugly-faced cried. The myth was busting. You lied to me my entire career. I leave the stage and there are fans outside who know my name. That changed the game.”
Despite being “graceful in getting paid less” in the past, the Hidden Figures star said: “Not anymore though!”
“I urge you all to speak up for yourself,” the star advised. “I have worked my butt off to garner the following I have. My following rides for me. That’s an audience I procured through my hard work and the characters I play. I know a studio, when they call on me, they are calling on me because they know all these people are going to come and show up.
“That’s my power. You need me because you need my following. Thank you, social media. Once I figured that out, I just started speaking up for myself.”
