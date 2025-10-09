Susan Kendall Newman death: Paul Newman’s daughter, who appeared in 1970s Beatles film, dies aged 72
Susan played one of the teenagers trying to meet The Beatles in ‘I Wanna Hold Your Hand’
Susan Kendall Newman, the actor, producer, activist and eldest daughter of Paul Newman, has died at the age of 72, her family announced.
In an obituary published in The New York Times, it was revealed that Susan died on August 2 this year from complications relating to chronic health conditions.
Susan, whose mother was Paul Newman’s first wife, Jackie Witte, was known for her role in 1978’s I Wanna Hold Your Hand. She played Peggy Sue, one in a group of teenagers trying to meet The Beatles during their first appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show in 1964.
“Susan Kendall Newman will be remembered for her sharp wit and tongue, generosity and love, and her devotion to family and friends. She will be very much missed,” her family wrote in the obituary.
More to follow
