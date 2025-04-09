Steven Spielberg pays tribute to ‘one of a kind’ ET and Schindler’s List collaborator
Steven Spielberg has issued a statement following the death of his publicist
Marvin Levy, longtime advisor and publicist to the award winning director Steven Spielberg, died aged 96 on 7 April.
The publicist worked on a variety of marketing campaigns over the years for a number of iconic films including Jurassic Park, Taxi Driver and Back to the Future. Levy worked with Spielberg for over half a century.
Spielberg issued a statement which he shared with The Hollywood Reporter where he described Levy’s passing as a “huge loss”.
He said: “There are many PR executives, but Marvin was one of a kind.
"For over 50 years, he was a deeply loyal and exceptional collaborator who was respected and appreciated by all those who were lucky enough to learn from his counsel.”
Levy began his career advertising in New York and worked his way up to Columbia Pictures in Hollywood.
When introducing Levy at the Governors Awards in November 2018, Tom Hanks also noted that the publicist had collaborated with Spielberg on films including ET best picture winner Schindler's List and Saving Private Ryan.
Hanks said: “Now, all those movies are pretty damn good, but I don’t think any of us in this room would have bothered seeing them without the efforts of Marvin Levy.”
In his acceptance speech, Levy said: “The person who most taught me that is Steven Spielberg. He’s always treated me like a storyteller, and we are all storytellers in the public relations branch.”
The pair had a loyal working relationship with Spielberg relying on Levy for advice throughout his career. When Spielberg founded DreamWorks in 1994, Levy moved with him.
Levy retired in July 2024. Spielberg noted at the time: “To say that Marvin has been an integral part of my personal and professional life is an understatement.”
In his recent statement, Spielberg mentioned that he had worked with Levy since the earliest days of his career.
He said: “I am grateful for all our years together. Marvin never failed to make me laugh, he never stopped smiling. We will miss you, Marvin. You will always be in our hearts, and your memory will always make us smile.”
